The Moto3 French Grand Prix was a picture of chaos as riders slid off the track
Fans of motorbike racing are used to seeing riders fall off their vehicles but the French Grand Prix took that to another level.
At turn six on the second lap of the Moto3 race at Le Mans, one rider went down and was followed by an incredible number of others.
Oil on the track?!— #FrenchGP (@btsportmotogp) May 21, 2017
Chaos at the start of #Moto3! 😱 pic.twitter.com/khlcCEVhPr
Unbelievable. With the race barely a lap old, the commentators suspected some leaked oil had caused the incident that saw a huge group of riders hit the deck.
It does not get better from a different angle.
How many went down here?— #FrenchGP (@btsportmotogp) May 21, 2017
A number of riders are hit by bikes as turn six stops the #Moto3. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XLql8miyGO
Bikes going into bikes, bikes going into people – it’s a horrific watch.
The race was obviously red-flagged while several riders, including eventual race-winner Joan Mir, went to be checked over after the incident.
"If you're at home go put the kettle on"— #FrenchGP (@btsportmotogp) May 21, 2017
It could be a while before we see any more action at the #FrenchGP!
The race reduced to 16 laps. pic.twitter.com/GiMiQjH4e8
Very scary stuff.
