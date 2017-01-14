The most touching images from fans' tributes to Graham Taylor

This week the footballing world lost a character as Graham Taylor died aged 72.

The showings of respect to the former England manager have already been heartfelt but on the first Saturday of football since he passed away fans and clubs paid a special tribute.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The tributes were loudest and most prominent at Watford’s Vicarage Road, where fans showed their respect for one of their most famous former managers.

"There's only one Graham Taylor," the Watford fans sing as the players emerge for KO. pic.twitter.com/84vMdt2Btd — Phil Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) January 14, 2017

Taylor carried Watford from Division Two to the Premier League in two seasons from 1998 – something Hornets fans certainly have not forgotten.

(Adam Davy/PA)

(Adam Davy/PA)

Some fans had personal messages for Taylor.

(Adam Davy/PA)

(Adam Davy/PA)

A minute’s applause was given to the manager at Vicarage Road and a memorial to him put on the big screen.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The touching gesture was truly felt by Taylor’s wife, Rita, who was in the stands.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The tributes weren’t limited to just clubs where Taylor had managed though.

At White Hart Lane Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom showed their appreciation before kick-off too.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

The same happened at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light too.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the Championship tributes were also paid, including at Birmingham City.

(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Wolves…

And at Charlton Athletic too.

(Daniel Hambury/EMPICS Sport)

With Taylor’s far-reaching influence, his loss will continue to be felt for some time and indeed the tributes will continue throughout the weekend’s football.