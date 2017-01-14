The most touching images from fans' tributes to Graham Taylor
This week the footballing world lost a character as Graham Taylor died aged 72.
The showings of respect to the former England manager have already been heartfelt but on the first Saturday of football since he passed away fans and clubs paid a special tribute.
The tributes were loudest and most prominent at Watford’s Vicarage Road, where fans showed their respect for one of their most famous former managers.
"There's only one Graham Taylor," the Watford fans sing as the players emerge for KO. pic.twitter.com/84vMdt2Btd— Phil Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) January 14, 2017
Taylor carried Watford from Division Two to the Premier League in two seasons from 1998 – something Hornets fans certainly have not forgotten.
Some fans had personal messages for Taylor.
A minute’s applause was given to the manager at Vicarage Road and a memorial to him put on the big screen.
The touching gesture was truly felt by Taylor’s wife, Rita, who was in the stands.
The tributes weren’t limited to just clubs where Taylor had managed though.
At White Hart Lane Tottenham Hotspur and West Brom showed their appreciation before kick-off too.
The same happened at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light too.
In the Championship tributes were also paid, including at Birmingham City.
Wolves…
'There's only one Graham Taylor' bellows out around Molineux #wwfc #avfc pic.twitter.com/tcyCoGFbig— Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) January 14, 2017
And at Charlton Athletic too.
With Taylor’s far-reaching influence, his loss will continue to be felt for some time and indeed the tributes will continue throughout the weekend’s football.
