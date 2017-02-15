The man who saved his son from an Ashley Barnes strike was invited to meet the team

Ashley Barnes played his part in Burnley’s 1-1 draw against probable champions Chelsea this weekend, but it was his strike which almost struck a child that caught people’s attention.

The 27-year-old striker’s off-target effort at Turf Moor looked to be heading towards a child’s head, only for a man in the crowd to block the shot – pretty heroic stuff.

Who's the better keeper?😂😂😂👌👌😂

RT - This Burnley fan

Like - Claudio Bravo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lUDhCFRam2 — Billy (@Billy_MCFC) February 12, 2017

As it happened, the man turned out to be the boy’s dad, Adam Haworth, and Burnley rewarded him with a dream trip to the training ground.

“I was just being a dad,” Haworth told Burnley’s Clarets Player. “Just protecting my family.”

He continued: “My left hand was strapped up, I’ve sprained it somehow, so I had to lead with my bad hand. Luckily it was enough.”

The Burnley players signed a shirt for Adam’s son, who also got to have a kick around with Barnes. Remember, Ashley: don’t kick it too hard now.