The makers of the new Ireland jersey say it will ‘allow players to avoid tackles’

The new Ireland rugby jersey has been revealed, claiming to be “the most technically advanced jersey ever produced”, writes Stephen Barry.

The press release from kit supplier Canterbury makes the lofty boast that “the jersey’s insignia (inspired by each of the four provinces’ highest peaks) acts as visual distraction, designed to mask movement and allow players to slip through the tackle”.

They add: “Player comfort and tackle avoidance have been enhanced with the inclusion of flatlock seams, triple needle stitching, increased sleeve mobility and a double layered loop neckline.”

Thankfully, fans without the rugby-player physique have the option of buying the ‘Classic’ jersey, a cotton make with relaxed fit, or the ‘Pro’ jersey, with the more modern look but again offering a more comfortable fit, as well as the ‘Test’ jersey replica.

The new kit features Thermoreg technology, to encourage thermal regulation, VapoDri, to wick moisture away from the body, and Vaposhield water-resistant and quick-dry technology. It also has increased burst strength and durability.

The jersey will face its first competitive test on November 11, when Ireland take on South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

The new Ireland Rugby range is now available to buy now from shop.irishrugby.ie and canterbury.com.