The love between Jermain Defoe and Bournemouth is very real indeed
Jermain Defoe is about as far from a one-club man as it’s possible to be, but the England striker’s relationship with Bournemouth is still pretty special.
The 34-year-old has played for seven clubs, including a loan spell at Bournemouth during the 2000/01 season, where he scored in 10 consecutive matches on his way to 18 goals as a teenager.
🔥⚽#ThrowbackThursday - 12 goals in ten consecutive league games. Who remembers? 🙃#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/xe3j2yz3aT— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 29, 2017
And with Defoe returning to the Cherries for the 2017/18 season, the relationship between the two is there for all to see.
Defoe was pretty keen to remind himself of his incredible Cherries form, replying to the video before Bournemouth popped the question.
Do you fancy doing it all over again? 🤔#afcb 🍒— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 29, 2017
He said yes everyone – emotional scenes.
Let's do it!! #afcb🍒— Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) June 29, 2017
It just makes sense.
😘— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 29, 2017
Despite his age, Defoe’s last couple of seasons have been two of his finest, scoring 30 goals across the last two years with Sunderland – he posted this message to fans of the Black Cats, who were relegated to the Championship last season.
To the Sunderland fans. You have been amazing... 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9bhwfj0nEm— Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) June 29, 2017
Sitting on 158 league goals at present, Defoe is just seven goals from Robbie Fowler in sixth on the all-time Premier League goalscorers’ list, and 17 from Thierry Henry in fifth.
1 - Jermain Defoe scored his first goal in English league football while at Bournemouth, vs Stoke in October 2000. Return. pic.twitter.com/bXV6C9bhAa— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 29, 2017
Will he break into the top five goalscorers with the Cherries? He will if love has anything to do with it.
