The Lions may have won their opening test, but fans are worried

Rugby fans woke early to watch the British and Irish Lions take on the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, expecting an easy win.

Things did not start well, with many taking to Twitter to share their disappointment at the lacklustre first half.

Everyone waking up and checking how the Lions are doing. #BARvBIL #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/H0eFlOfBWe — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) June 3, 2017

There were moments of brilliance, however. Toby Faletau cemented an all-round strong performance with a try-saving tackle, holding the ball up across the line.

If you watch carefully you’ll see referee Angus Gardner showing a similar level of commitment – what a slide!

WATCH: What a tackle from Faletau to prevent the try! Live on Sky Sports 1 HD and brought to you by @SLI_Global https://t.co/5sfMaPn5DD — Sky Sports Rugby 🏉 (@SkySportsRugby) June 3, 2017

Faletau is the guy #LionsNZ2017 — Gabe (@gabemadden6) June 3, 2017

Taulupe Faletau's first half performance pic.twitter.com/fo960rgGHh — ぱおきゅんH (@kon5794) June 3, 2017

Despite this, the Lions went into the second half 7-3 down to the opposition.

Things began to look up in the second half, with Anthony Watson scoring a the Lion’s only try in the 53rd minute.

(David Davies/PA)

The lads may have squeaked through, winning 13-7, but the fans will be wanting to see much better from the squad for the next nine games.

Well there's 80mins I'll never get back,Faletau & Te'o only players to show up,need to sort that out very soon otherwise we will be murdered — Craig Morrin (@craigmorrin13) June 3, 2017

Is the best the Lions can hope for on this tour to turn this mornings purr into a loud meow for the Tests? #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/Etu1jQKus0 — Hit The GAA Spot (@hitthegaaspot) June 3, 2017

Maybe fans need to adopt some positive thinking, like this lot.

So much negativity. Scrappy and far from perfect, but a win. A far better 2nd half with less mistakes. On to the next one. #LionsNZ2017 — Christopher Lacey (@ChrisLaceyy) June 3, 2017

Well that was pretty tough! Still, good to get the tour off to a win and the squad will only get better & tighter. #LionsNZ2017 — Dan Hewitt (@DanDHewitt) June 3, 2017

Not tye best but some good individual performances! Faletau, Sinkler, Tipuric, Warburton and Moriaty 👏 #EveryonesALionsCoach #LionsNZ2017 — Kieran Morris (@morris_kieran) June 3, 2017

The Lions next face the Blues at Eden Park on June 7.