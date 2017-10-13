By Ger McCarthy

John Caulfield and Cork City’s wait to become Airtricity League of Ireland champions goes on following a 0-0 draw away to Bohemians on Friday night.

“Well as I said from the start of the season, the league is 33 matches, and you get nothing easy,” Caulfield commented to RTE’s Tony O’Donoghue.

“First half we played really well I thought, but Bohs tore into it in the second half and maybe we should have had a penalty.

“It’s a game we possibly didn’t do enough in, chances wise, our forward play, we didn’t create enough. We are still only one point from the title now though with three games to go. It is in our own hands, and we drive on to Monday night and are still in a fantastic position playing at home.

“First half we were ok, second half we allowed Bohemians into the game for spells. For some reason, our forward play wasn’t very good, but we will try and rectify that on Monday.”

“It’s a step closer,” a disappointed Cork City captain Alan Bennett admitted shortly after the final whistle.

“Everybody will be looking forward to Monday night at the Cross as the place will be rocking.

“It’s a tough place to come (Dalymount) and a tough place to get a result, but now we move on.”

When pressed on Cork City’s claim for a penalty, Bennett admitted the referee may have made a mistake.

“The referee is human, and he makes mistakes as well, but I think it was a mistake. He’s quite a young referee, so he has to learn from that,” Bennett said.

“Against Bohemians, it was never going be an easy game, and that’s a win each and draw now between us.

“Our supporters follow us all over the country it’s not cheap, and it is not easy for them, hopefully, will have a good night Monday night.

“We are little bit disappointed with the way the game went in the second half but look, we move onto Monday.”