The joy of promotion to the Premier League as expressed by Geordie superfans Ant and Dec

Newcastle United are back in the Premier League, and no one is happier about it than Geordie superfans Ant and Dec.

GET IN!!!!! ⚽️

Howay The Lads!

Thanks Rafa.

D ⚽️ — antanddec (@antanddec) April 24, 2017

Newcastle clinched promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Preston, just a season after being relegated, and the double act have been sharing their pride on Twitter.

Given their footballing pedigree, the Magpies’ return to the top flight is one even the neutrals can appreciate – but for this pair up on Tyneside it’s the best news of the year.

TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been die-hard Newcastle fans since they were young.

After Rafa Benitez’s side got over the line, securing an insurmountable nine-point lead over third-placed Reading in the Championship with two games to play, it seems the Britain’s Got Talent presenters let their celebrations run a little wild…

This has the first knockings of a canny hangover like!

A#geordienation #NUFC — antanddec (@antanddec) April 25, 2017

A bigger celebration could still be to come too. Ant spoke on Talksport after the game to say it’s the Championship trophy he wants for his team now.

“I do now [want the title], let’s win it now,” he said. “Let’s try.”

Ayoze Perez scored twice at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The title might be a bit of a stretch given Brighton and Hove Albion’s four-point lead at the top means they just need to win one of their remaining two games to clinch the title – but stranger things have happened.