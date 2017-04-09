The joke is on David Moyes after Sunderland failed to score *again*
Sunderland just lost 3-0 to Manchester United in a defeat that means the team haven’t scored in, well, forever.
Commentators were quick to point out just how long it had been…
Still no Sunderland goal since that squad mid-season holiday to New York, btw. Two months ago.— Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) April 9, 2017
2-0 down, 10 men - no goal for 10 hours. #SAFC #SUNMUN https://t.co/4RtH0OHGKh pic.twitter.com/Olb2nxASJd— The Chronicle (@ChronicleSAFC) April 9, 2017
Awful from Sunderland. Not scored for 11hrs 15 minutes.They've given up. 0-3. Man United strolling. No inspiration or fight from #safc— Simon Bird (@SimonBird_) April 9, 2017
Predictably people turned on David Moyes, in part responsible for Sunderland’s poor performance.
Roses are red,— Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) April 9, 2017
David Moyes faces a bleak reality, https://t.co/V7A9Wgw91b
The tragedy of Moyes is that the peak of his career, the greatest job he got, ended up being his downfall and exposing him.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 9, 2017
They even drew comparisons between the rubbish on the pitch and David Moyes’ management.
The whirlwind of litter on the pitch is a good metaphor for Moyes' Sunderland— Paul (@UtdRantcast) April 9, 2017
The eddie of rubbish on the pitch at the Stadium of Light basically sums up Sunderland's tactics, squad, manager and season— Hanna May Draws (@Hannamayj) April 9, 2017
Sunderland currently sit bottom of the league table in 20th place.
