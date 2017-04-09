The joke is on David Moyes after Sunderland failed to score *again*

Back to Sport Home

Sunderland just lost 3-0 to Manchester United in a defeat that means the team haven’t scored in, well, forever.

Commentators were quick to point out just how long it had been…

Predictably people turned on David Moyes, in part responsible for Sunderland’s poor performance.

They even drew comparisons between the rubbish on the pitch and David Moyes’ management.

Sunderland currently sit bottom of the league table in 20th place.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Football, Manchester United F.C., Premier League, Sunderland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport