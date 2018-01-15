The Jacksonville Jaguars’ sass game was on point after their sensational victory against Pittsburgh

Social media offers a very modern opportunity for sports teams to have the last word, and that’s exactly what Jacksonville Jaguars’ social media team did after their huge NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The catalyst for such banter came after the Jaguars’ victory in a high-scoring game that saw them advance to the AFC Championship game, which decides who represents the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The 45-42 victory saw Jacksonville advance to their first AFC Championship game in 18 years, a big achievement.

Now let’s rewind. Earlier in the season the Jaguars had proudly boasted of their 100% winning record over sides in the AFC North with this Game Of Thrones-inspired tweet.

Pittsburgh were one of those teams the Jags had defeated, and foreseeing a post-season rematch with their rivals, they came back with this.

The Steelers did indeed meet Jacksonville again, but defeat put the ball back in the Jaguars’ court. They did not fail to convert the opportunity.

Game. Over.

Jacksonville will be big underdogs in their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, but should they lose and fail to reach this year’s Super Bowl, it looks like they’ve had their fun at least.