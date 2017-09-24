The internet is so here for the Federer-Nadal bromance at Laver Cup

We are probably more used to seeing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play against each other but, for the first time ever, these two tennis giants joined forces as doubles partners for the Laver Cup in Prague.

Judging by their tweets, they seemed to be thoroughly enjoying this new partnership for the Europe side.

And the internet is so here for this sizzling chemistry on court:

(Petr David Josek/AP)

(Petr David Josek/AP)

Both Nadal and Federer were in dominant form as Europe built a commanding 9-3 lead over the world team on day two of the inaugural Laver Cup.

(Petr David Josek/AP)

Europe led 3-1 after the first day and quickly extended their advantage as Nadal and Federer – the two most successful men in grand slam history with 35 titles between them – both won their singles matches on Saturday afternoon.

(Petr David Josek/AP)

Federer brushed aside Sam Querrey 6-2 6-4 but Nadal was made to work harder by another American, Jack Sock, before eventually emerging victorious 6-4 1-6 10-5 at the O2 Arena in Prague.

(Petr David Josek/AP)

More of this in our lives please.

