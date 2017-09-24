The internet is so here for the Federer-Nadal bromance at Laver Cup

We are probably more used to seeing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play against each other but, for the first time ever, these two tennis giants joined forces as doubles partners for the Laver Cup in Prague.

Judging by their tweets, they seemed to be thoroughly enjoying this new partnership for the Europe side.

An hour ago, in the dressing room talking tactics. Today I'm so lucky to have @rogerfederer next to me on the court! #TeamEurope @LaverCup pic.twitter.com/OjaNf2Wkfp — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 23, 2017

📸 with my doubles partner @RogerFederer! Happy to have played with Roger for a change😉 @LaverCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/uHqXAN9Pk6 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 23, 2017

I could get used to playing on the same side of the net as @RafaelNadal 💪🏻👊🏻👯‍♂️🕺🏽🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/BxNvbFdDrn — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 23, 2017

Although, still have to watch my back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WHsyoZQc6R — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 23, 2017

And the internet is so here for this sizzling chemistry on court:

Federer Nadal bromance is clearly making me delirious ❤️#LaverCup — M. (@jaanewoman) September 24, 2017

(Petr David Josek/AP)

This reminds me of the Mega Powers in WWF, when @HulkHogan teamed with Macho Man Randy Savage. https://t.co/y9SgZ5pPnu — Shane Anderson (@Globalgallop) September 24, 2017

@RafaelNadal @rogerfederer please play doubles after your singles- career.... Here I've said it 🤗 — Nadallica (@Nadallica86) September 23, 2017

Both Nadal and Federer were in dominant form as Europe built a commanding 9-3 lead over the world team on day two of the inaugural Laver Cup.

Europe led 3-1 after the first day and quickly extended their advantage as Nadal and Federer – the two most successful men in grand slam history with 35 titles between them – both won their singles matches on Saturday afternoon.

Federer brushed aside Sam Querrey 6-2 6-4 but Nadal was made to work harder by another American, Jack Sock, before eventually emerging victorious 6-4 1-6 10-5 at the O2 Arena in Prague.

More of this in our lives please.