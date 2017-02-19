The internet is having a raging debate - is Dimitar Berbatov wearing eyeliner?

Dimitar Berbatov returned to our screens at the BBC Sport studio as a football pundit for Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham.

He kinda looked like he was signing up for the next instalment of Men in Black.

Dimitar Berbatov looking like he's about to erase your memory! pic.twitter.com/tHRY22BbfQ — BigSport (@BigSportGB) February 19, 2017

The suave-looking Bulgarian striker, who has played for both teams in the past, was giving his opinion on the game, but the internet wasn’t listening to what he had to say.

Instead, they were too busy trying to figure out whether he was wearing eye make-up or not.

Some were convinced he was wearing eyeliner:

Dimi Berbatov is 💯 rocking the guyliner today. 🔥 — Teague (@traverslemiroir) February 19, 2017

Berbatov definitely wears eyeliner 😂 — Zeus #COYS (@superspurs34) February 19, 2017

Dimitar Berbatov looking very fetching with his lush eyeliner there.#MOTD #FULTOT — Charles Floyd (@j42070) February 19, 2017

Others thought they detected a hint of mascara:

I don't think he's wearing eyeliner it's more like mascara I still would! #berbatov — Little Bear (@FerrariNana11) February 19, 2017

Dmitri Berbatov looking a bit heavy on the mascara. — Tony Artz (@Tony_Artza) February 19, 2017

Must get the mascara that Berbatov is rocking today 👀 — K (@nicetrainers) February 19, 2017

Then the focus turned on his eyelashes – which some were absolutely certain weren’t real:

Berbatov looks like he's wearing eyeliner and false eyelashes. Bold. — Will Humphrey (@Will_Humphrey) February 19, 2017

Is Berbatov wearing false eyelashes and mascara? Certainly looks like it 😂 — mr2tone (@SimonPaulSmart) February 19, 2017

Fake or not, Berbatov’s fluttering eyelids captivated the internet anyway:

Dimitar Berbatov is looking fabulous in gold shimmer eyeshadow and gorgeous lashes. You work it, girl



😳💄💋#facup pic.twitter.com/2pNjqOKXSD — Craig Harffey (@CraigHarffey) February 19, 2017

Berbatov's lashes would make any woman happy👁😂 #COYS — Jo Boronte (@JoBoronte) February 19, 2017

What I would do for Dimitar Berbatov's eyelashes 👀 — Louise Hillyer (@LouLouRam) February 19, 2017

Not to mention his eyebrow game, which was so on point:

If only my life was as organised as Dimitar Berbatov's eye brows — Frankie Clarence (@ClarenceFrankie) February 19, 2017

Berbatov eye brows by a new beauty parlour #Wonder,Charles and Bloomfield — Keemo Willoughby (@Keemoavfc) February 19, 2017

Now, Twitter just can’t get enough of his ‘beautiful’ face:

Berbatov is so pretty ⚽️ — ⚽️Danni⚽️ (@poshfandanni) February 19, 2017

What a pretty man Berbatov is #JustSaying 💁🏻😘 — Lou #TTID ⚽ (@LoopySpurs) February 19, 2017

A well manicured and coiffured dimitar berbatov is a beautiful thing to behold👀 #FULTOT — angrypeanut (@Angrypeanut4) February 19, 2017