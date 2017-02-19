The internet is having a raging debate - is Dimitar Berbatov wearing eyeliner?

Dimitar Berbatov returned to our screens at the BBC Sport studio as a football pundit for Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham.

He kinda looked like he was signing up for the next instalment of Men in Black.

The suave-looking Bulgarian striker, who has played for both teams in the past, was giving his opinion on the game, but the internet wasn’t listening to what he had to say.

Instead, they were too busy trying to figure out whether he was wearing eye make-up or not.

Some were convinced he was wearing eyeliner:

Others thought they detected a hint of mascara:

Then the focus turned on his eyelashes – which some were absolutely certain weren’t real:

Fake or not, Berbatov’s fluttering eyelids captivated the internet anyway:

Not to mention his eyebrow game, which was so on point:

Now, Twitter just can’t get enough of his ‘beautiful’ face:
