The internet is collectively drooling over this incredible pass from Paul Pogba

For the last few months, Paul Pogba has been garnering attention for things that have had nothing to do with football. Like his eye-catching haircut. His attention-grabbing dance moves. His poseur handshakes.

But he certainly impressed fans, as Manchester United took on Anderlecht in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final, with a pass to remember.

The French midfielder played a brilliantly angled ball into Marcus Rashford, who then knocked it inside to Henrikh Mkhitaryan to score the opening goal at Old Trafford.

The internet was impressed with the 24-year-old demonstrating his world class talent:

Does this mean the £89m midfielder is back in business?
