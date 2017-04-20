The internet is collectively drooling over this incredible pass from Paul Pogba
For the last few months, Paul Pogba has been garnering attention for things that have had nothing to do with football. Like his eye-catching haircut. His attention-grabbing dance moves. His poseur handshakes.
But he certainly impressed fans, as Manchester United took on Anderlecht in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final, with a pass to remember.
The French midfielder played a brilliantly angled ball into Marcus Rashford, who then knocked it inside to Henrikh Mkhitaryan to score the opening goal at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba's pass 🔥pic.twitter.com/Z7AufuPHC7— Paul Pogba (@Pogbaology) April 20, 2017
The internet was impressed with the 24-year-old demonstrating his world class talent:
That goal from Mkhitaryan was set-up by Paul Pogba’s world-class pass. Stunning technique. Brilliantly finished by Mkhitaryan.— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 20, 2017
Unbelievable ball Pogba. One of those where you had to see it live to appreciate fully. TV can't do it justice.— RG⁶ (@registability) April 20, 2017
The pass from Pogba in the build up to that goal: pic.twitter.com/xmH3lVEmui— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 20, 2017
That pass from Pogba wasn't even seen by anyone else. The cameraman didn't even see it coming. What a pass.— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 20, 2017
What a pass from Pogba 👏👏👏👏👏— SCHOLES (@iamscholes) April 20, 2017
That pass from Pogba before the goal should be illegal pic.twitter.com/2ZMpWZfNv5— FantasyYIRMA #FPL (@FantasyYIRMA) April 20, 2017
Pogba's pass was worth £89m alone— مُعَظِّمٌ (@elroomi) April 20, 2017
1-0 Mkhitaryan. All started with a brilliantly-weighted pass by Pogba for Rashford.— Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) April 20, 2017
That pass from #Pogba 🔥🔥#MUFC #MUNAND #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/9i9p7tHvo9— Mast Bajirao.. (@akipathak) April 20, 2017
Does this mean the £89m midfielder is back in business?
