The injured Paul Pogba uses his latest haircut to remind fans he’s ‘still breathing’
28/10/2017 - 15:00:09Back to Sport Home
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hasn’t played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, but he’s keen not to be forgotten as United’s season rumbles on without him.
The 24-year-old France player picked up a hamstring injury 19 minutes into United’s 3-0 win against Basel in the Champions League on 12 September, and hasn’t played since.
That’s a shame, after Pogba started the season brightly with two Premier League goals in his first two games – but he’s not done this season. Not if his haircut is to be believed.
In the style of a heart monitor, Pogba’s hair is a statement that he is “still breathing” as he wrote on his Instagram post.
It’s been a frustrating time for fans of the midfielder, who has updated his supporters on his recovery through social media.
Bruce Lee style !! Wouaaaa tchaaaaaa 🙅🏾♂ #recovery pic.twitter.com/mMXX9dARxp— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 3, 2017
Loading... @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/CwYthdCno4— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 15, 2017
United had fallen five points back in the title race from Premier League leaders Manchester City entering this weekend, but are into the quarter-finals of the League Cup and sit top of their Champions League group, with three wins from three.
Could a Pogba return see United close the gap on City?
Join the conversation - comment here