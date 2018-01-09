The greatest: The incredible reaction to RTÉ’s Mick O’Dwyer documentary

Our small island has produced many a GAA great and many would argue that Mick O’Dwyer might just be the greatest.

Last night, RTÉ showed a documentary dedicated to the footballing giant, and everyone remembered why Micko is one of the all-time greats.

"I'm totally addicted to the game... I'll keep at it until I go into the grave"

The hour-long documentary looked at Micko’s career through the great man’s eyes.

From his early career in Waterville to starring with Kerry and almost achieving the five-in-a-row to his stellar management career.

And it seems the entire nation felt the same after watching it as Micko and the documentary received unanimous praise.

#Micko I've watched this programme with a smile,a laugh and have to say a tear in the eye #rte Brilliant.... — Shane Hartnett (@HartnettShane) January 8, 2018

That documentary about Mick O’Dwyer was absolutely brilliant. Let it always be said that he was the greatest manger ever in the history of the GAA while not forgetting that he was also a gifted player as well. #Micko — Andrian Kirby (@kirbyoflistowel) January 8, 2018

I just feel better about life in general after watching that. A charming confidence encapsulated by a relentless passion for our wonderful sport. What a man, what a county, what a game....🏐🏐💚💛👏🏻👏🏻 #Micko — Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) January 8, 2018

Truly brilliant- if ever anyone captured the essence of a county and its people it’s Micko - reminds us all how special it is to live in this county and to be part of Kerry GAA and to revel in its rich history #Micko — Sylvester Hennessy (@Slyone1069) January 8, 2018

It also reminded people how exceptional a manager he was.

#Micko: What he did in Kildare and Wicklow, in addition to his remarkable record with Kerry, surely makes him the greatest #GAA manager of them all. — Dermot Keyes (@DermotKeyes) January 8, 2018

He brought Kerry to the very top, brought Kildare from nowhere up to beat Kerry and brought Laois up from nowhere to beat Kildare. Finished up with a local u14 team, which won the league. He must of being some sort of genius. And about time RTE made something like that! #Micko — Barry Dempsey (@barrydempsey2) January 8, 2018

He’s so good, he was still winning titles in 2015...

The documentary threw up people’s memories of Micko, including this gem.

Just watched #micko now. Always remember him disappearing after leading Laois to Leinster title, with Croke Park in bedlam. He was found in a tiny room under the stand, having a cup of tea and a Kit-Kat with a couple of stewards. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) January 9, 2018

And his description of Eoin ’Bomber’ Liston may not have been the most flattering, but everyone loved it.

More than one person picked up on the fact that he was not only a GAA star, but Micko was ahead of his time in the fashion stakes.

#Micko: "Paul Galvin said if I was a young lad now, he'd have me as a model" pic.twitter.com/WNPkHvbkvt — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) January 8, 2018

Micko was rocking a serious haircut ahead of his time in the 60s , the original fade #Micko pic.twitter.com/hZb18ERsll — Bear In The Square (@bearnthesquare) January 8, 2018

There are young lads today mad for a high fade like this #Micko #slick #baller pic.twitter.com/mMn2npcElh — Ken Dunne (@ken_dunne) January 8, 2018

And everyone enjoyed the shot of Micko saluting the statue of himself.

Not too many get to salute their own statue while out for a stroll. Watch 'Micko' on @RTEplayer https://t.co/pWqkbZmTbD @LoosehorseTV pic.twitter.com/zjM0Du1dcu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 8, 2018

Love the rogue smile! What a character. — Kennedy Coaches (@KennedysCoaches) January 8, 2018

Superb documentary on RTE about #Micko earlier! The only thing that could make this clip better is if the statue waved back! #GAA pic.twitter.com/l4u4USvjlf — Hurling Hotspot (@HurlingHotspot) January 8, 2018

A true living legend.

If you missed it, you can catch the programme on the RTÉ Player.