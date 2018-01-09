The greatest: The incredible reaction to RTÉ’s Mick O’Dwyer documentary

Back to Sport Home

Our small island has produced many a GAA great and many would argue that Mick O’Dwyer might just be the greatest.

Last night, RTÉ showed a documentary dedicated to the footballing giant, and everyone remembered why Micko is one of the all-time greats.

The hour-long documentary looked at Micko’s career through the great man’s eyes.

From his early career in Waterville to starring with Kerry and almost achieving the five-in-a-row to his stellar management career.

And it seems the entire nation felt the same after watching it as Micko and the documentary received unanimous praise.

It also reminded people how exceptional a manager he was.

He’s so good, he was still winning titles in 2015...

The documentary threw up people’s memories of Micko, including this gem.

And his description of Eoin ’Bomber’ Liston may not have been the most flattering, but everyone loved it.

More than one person picked up on the fact that he was not only a GAA star, but Micko was ahead of his time in the fashion stakes.

And everyone enjoyed the shot of Micko saluting the statue of himself.

A true living legend.

If you missed it, you can catch the programme on the RTÉ Player.
KEYWORDS: Sport, GAA, Football, Mick O'Dwyer, Micko

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport