The good, the bad and the ugly voting cards from the Fifa best player awards
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player at Fifa’s inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards, but not everyone voted for the Portugal captain.
The votes are made by national team coaches, captains and media, and often make for intriguing reading – let’s take a look.
Wayne Rooney – England captainCristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Jamie Vardy
Predictable stuff from Wazza in first and third, but we didn’t see this ex-Liverpool player coming in second if we’re honest.
Lionel Messi – Argentina captainLuis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta
Some outrageous Barca block voting from Lionel Messi. No sign of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Never mind, we’re sure Ronaldo will have voted for Messi. To not do so would be silly…
Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal captainGareth Bale, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos
Huh.
Avondale Williams – British Virgin Islands coachLionel Messi, blank, Paul Pogba
One of the more unusual voting cards from British Virgin Islands coach, Arondale Williams.
Juan Antonio Pizzi – Chile coachAlexis Sanchez, blank, blank
And something off menu from Chile’s coach as well.
Gareth Southgate – England coachCristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kante
New permanent England boss Gareth Southgate with a nice, slightly hipster top three here. No sign of Javier Mascherano or Roy Hodgson.
Joachim Low – Germany coachToni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Manuel Neuer
And we finish with Germany coach, Joachim Low, who we THINK, might be going for a theme here.
