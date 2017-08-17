The first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game got extremely painful for one unlucky photographer

It’s fair to say the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday went a little astray.

Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre, who survived a rare bone cancer as a child and has thrown the first pitch at Fenway park a number of times, was given the honour – and it was certainly a ballsy effort.

This one goes straight into the first pitch hall of fame.

This first pitch was juuuuuuust a bit outside: https://t.co/kCHfQHjEN4 pic.twitter.com/aW7VvrQGL8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 17, 2017

Leandre is now a high school junior and competitive baseball player, according to USA Today, and his pitch took place on a special day for Fenway Park as they commemorated 50 years since the 1967 “Impossible Dream” team.

In case you were wondering, here was their reaction.

MUST WATCH! HILARIOUS!

Here's a great look at the 1967 #RedSox players reaction after Jordan Leandre hit @TonyCapobianco in groin.#wbz pic.twitter.com/oPmbHZ7jtU — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) August 17, 2017

They certainly enjoyed that.

The unlucky photographer who got hit has been taking advantage of this situation though, and shared the snap he took as the ball skewed towards him.

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

Feel free to caption this, America pic.twitter.com/ZUXdacFAXV — Tony Capobianco (@TonyCapobianco) August 17, 2017

That incredible first pitch, and the photographs it generated, aren’t the only reason this was a remarkable game though.

The Red Sox were facing the St Louis Cardinals and came from behind to claim their 12th victory in 14 games, with Mookie Betts pulling them back from the brink with a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

.@mookiebetts at the plate with 2 on and 2 out. pic.twitter.com/NMyfv1iTiT — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2017

It continued a great week of baseball for the Red Sox, following this beautiful triple play in their previous game against the Cardinals.

A thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/1LoNn0LLJz — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2017

There’s no stopping the Red Sox right now.