The Fields of Athenry was heard during today's Champions Cup final

Munster and Leinster lost out in the Champions Cup semi-finals, but it seems plenty of fans made the trip to Edinburgh regardless, writes Stephen Barry.

Murrayfield was far from full for the showcase of European club rugby, with 55,272 people showing up in the 67,800-seater stadium.

The relative disinterest of many English and French fans meant more space for Irish rugby followers, who made their presence felt in the 33rd minute with a rendition of The Fields of Athenry.





Irish fans, and mainly those from Munster, it seems, enjoyed the experience.

Great day out at #FinalEdinburgh2017 cracking game and we even had The Fields of Athenry a few times #Munster #ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/ERkjn8GIDe — Paul Buckley (@PBuckers99) May 13, 2017

Fan report from BTM

Clermont fans great!

🇨🇮 fans treated us to some Fields of Athenry.

Sarries fans waved their flags a bit when they scored — Graham Love (@GLove39) May 13, 2017

A fine rendition of The Fields of Athenry wafting around #ChampionsCupFinal in Edinburgh!

Munster supporters: have tickets, will travel! — Colin Jephson (@ardkeengrocer) May 13, 2017

Fields of Athenry belting round Murrayfield. Whit? pic.twitter.com/rkpiVlPbTG — Hugh Dan MacLennan (@HughDan1956) May 13, 2017

Fields of Athenry ringing out at #Edinburgh during #ChampionsCup final :) true rugby fans! #suaf — Tricia O'Sullivan (@triciaosull) May 13, 2017

The Fields of Athenry rings out in Murrayfield despite the fact that Munster aren't playing 😂 The Irish always bring the craic 🎉💪🏻 #CLEvSAR — Sarah (@macktweets_) May 13, 2017

Many wondered how a final played in Scotland between English and French teams could feature so many Irish fans.

Fields of athenry belted out at a final being played in Scotland between a French and an English side. Incredible. — Dan (@mufc_dan87) May 13, 2017

In a final between French and English teams in Scotland the Fields of Athenry still gets a go. Irish rugby fans are mad craic 😂 @RugbyWrapUp — LeWolfOfWheelchairs (@ronan_nelson) May 13, 2017

Fields of Athenry being sung at Murrayfield from a section with a suspicious number of Saracens flags. — Steve Scott (@C_SScott) May 13, 2017

Munster flags and the Fields of Athenry ringing around the Anglo-French final. #CLEvSAR #FinalsEdinburgh2017 #SUAF — Mohammed Hamza (@Morrowing89) May 13, 2017

Some thought it would be a much better occasion if an Irish team had made it to the decider.

Fields of Athenry being sung at the #ChampionsCupFinal right now. Awful pity an Irish team did not make it — Trevor H (@trev_holloway) May 13, 2017

Fields of Athenry - can't help but think what sort of atmosphere could be engulfing Murrayfield if Munster were in the final #ChampionsCup — Daragh Small (@daraghs0) May 13, 2017

A few from Mayo even made it over too...

Fields of Athenry and Mayo4Sam both heard on the tram to Murrayfield 😂 More Irish supporters here than the teams actually playing 😊 — Nicola O'Sullivan (@NickiOSullivan) May 13, 2017

As Mayo supporters might say, there's always next year!