The Fields of Athenry was heard during today's Champions Cup final

Munster and Leinster lost out in the Champions Cup semi-finals, but it seems plenty of fans made the trip to Edinburgh regardless, writes Stephen Barry.

Murrayfield was far from full for the showcase of European club rugby, with 55,272 people showing up in the 67,800-seater stadium.

The relative disinterest of many English and French fans meant more space for Irish rugby followers, who made their presence felt in the 33rd minute with a rendition of The Fields of Athenry.


Irish fans, and mainly those from Munster, it seems, enjoyed the experience.

Many wondered how a final played in Scotland between English and French teams could feature so many Irish fans.

Some thought it would be a much better occasion if an Irish team had made it to the decider.

A few from Mayo even made it over too...

As Mayo supporters might say, there's always next year!
By Stephen Barry

