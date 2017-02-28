The door is open for Wayne Rooney to return to Everton and fans think it could be a stroke of genius

Wayne Rooney’s storied career started explosively at Everton at the age of 16 and now at 31 it seems his boyhood club want him back.

Well, Everton manager Ronald Koeman would welcome a Rooney return anyway.

Koeman on Rooney: "What will happen at the end of the season? I don't know but he's one of the players who can make Everton stronger" #MUFC — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) February 28, 2017

It’s a move that’s been mooted a lot recently, with the Manchester United record goalscorer unable to nail down a first-team place, and the Dutchman believes Rooney could do a job for the Toffees.

(Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

“I believe that Wayne Rooney is still playing at a high level,” Koeman told Sky Sports. “I think he made a good choice to stay at Manchester United and in the Premier League because he has still two or three years in front of him to play on a high level.

“What will happen at the end of the season? I don’t know but in my opinion he is one of the players who can make Everton more stronger. It’s all about what the player likes, what Manchester United needs to do, and we are not involved in that project. But every player that we at Everton think can make the team stronger is welcome to Everton.”

Admit it, the romantic in you loves the idea of Rooney returning to his boyhood club – a club that’s currently in a good place, it has to be said.

I'd love to see Rooney back at Everton. — Zandie (@nordicgeek_) February 28, 2017

And plenty of people knowledgeable on the subject believe it could happen.

Listening to Koeman and Walsh on the topic this morning, I'd be very surprised if Rooney wasn't an Everton player come the summer #EFC — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) February 28, 2017

But is it just nostalgia? Sentimentality? Would Rooney actually improve the Everton squad?

Steve Walsh, the former Leicester scout who’s now Everton’s director of football, definitely feels there would be merit in the signing.

Steve Walsh "Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players to ever have played the game. For us to not be interested in him would be wrong" — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) February 28, 2017

As do fans.

Rooney is not an automatic starter for me, but if we've got Europe, the depth, experience, and mentality he adds could be worthwhile. #EFC — Rob Vera (@TheRobVera) February 28, 2017

If Rooney is no more than a nostalgic relic meant to appease old regrets, I've got zero interest. But Koeman is no sentimentalist. #EFC — Rob Vera (@TheRobVera) February 28, 2017

Rooney made his debut for Everton on the opening day of the 2002/03 season after rising through the academy with a prolific scoring record – but it was a last-minute winner against Arsenal in October of the same year that really got people talking.

Make no mistake, the Rooney that left Everton is a very different Rooney to the man we see today. But having competed at the top level for so long, and won so many trophies along the way, people can see what he’d bring to their squad.

It might not be goals, but it could be something just as important.

Lad just imagine what having Rooney about the place would do for the likes of our u23s, Ross, Tom, DCL etc... no brained - get him in — Soppy Toffee (@SoppyToffee) February 28, 2017

If Steve Walsh and Ronald Koeman believe Wayne Rooney would add quality to our squad then that's good enough for me. I believe in them. — . (@LowerGwladysLad) February 28, 2017

Koeman has made a point of bringing through young players at all the clubs he’s managed, with Tom Davies the latest to be given a chance by the former Barcelona defender.

A Rooney around the place to help with the likes of him and Ademola Lookman could be worth any potential fee in itself – provided there was one.

My guess is that #MUFC would be willing to accept a nominal fee or even give him a free transfer to allow Wayne Rooney to return to #EFC — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) February 28, 2017

Due to the length of service & what he's achieved at the club plus the astronomical wages he's on it's the only way #EFC could do the deal — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) February 28, 2017

There was one slightly less pleasing thought for Everton fans: a Romelu Lukaku reunion with Jose Mourinho, anyone? It didn’t end so well last time.

Koeman is interested in Rooney! A Rooney/Lukaku swap deal & a lot of cash their way would be unbelieveable! — Cole (@Cole_727H) February 28, 2017

Imagine if @Everton sell Lukaku and replace him with Rooney 😂😂😂 now that would be funny. — Jack Cane (@JackCane18) February 28, 2017

All in all though, if the move does go through, it would be an incredible story.

Would love Rooney to go back to Everton and be class for them for a year. Waste of talent him going to China. — Jonny Lawrence (@jondogg69) February 28, 2017

To be fair, Rooney would be quality for Everton - imagine him playing behind Lukaku 👌⚽️ — Sam Shepherd (@SamShepherd95) February 28, 2017