The demand for season tickets at Celtic is going through the roof

Celtic have gone through the 50,000 mark for season tickets sold for 2017-18.

Demand is high following a unique and historic treble-winning season where Brendan Rodgers' side went unbeaten domestically.

The Parkhead club have won six consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership titles and begin their quest for Champions League football next season in the qualifiers which start in mid-July.

A statement on the club's official website read: "We are delighted that so many fans want to share in this exciting season and everyone at Celtic would like to sincerely thank our season book holders for their continued commitment to the club.

"As ever, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it is another successful season."

Meanwhile, two defenders have officially departed Celtic.

Efe Ambrose tied up his move to Hibernian while Eoghan O'Connell signed a three-year deal with Lee Clark's Bury side.

The 21-year-old centre-back from Cork made 13 first-team appearances for Celtic and spent the second half of last season on loan with Walsall.

O'Connell told Bury's official website: "I know that Lee wanted me to go to Kilmarnock whilst he was managing there, but it just never happened at that time. It's just very nice to be wanted and I'm just happy we could get it done this time."