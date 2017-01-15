The debut goals, local lad magic and of course Claudio Bravo jokes of Everton's demolition of Man City

To say Everton took Manchester City apart in the lunchtime kick off today would be an understatement.

The game finished 4-0, with Goodison Park looking more like it had been hosting a team in a relegation battle than Premier League elite managed by Pep Guardiola.

It was a great day for Everton’s youngsters too, as 18-year-old Liverpool local Tom Davies bagged his first goal for the club with a sumptuously worked goal.

Fellow youngster Ademola Lookman, the 19-year-old Everton signed from Charlton earlier this month for £11 million, scored on his debut too – nutmegging City’s goalkeeper after he came on as a substitute.

Overall the Toffees were clinical in attack, scoring from every shot on target they had.

Which of course meant City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo didn’t make a save in the match.

The 33-year-old Chilean has come under a serious amount of stick since he replaced Joe Hart as City’s number one. It’s not hard to give him a hard time either when you look at the stats – which just got worse and worse for him during the game.

Of course, another leaky display from Bravo meant all the same jokes were coming out.

And some tongue in cheek comparisons were being made…

All in all, if you’re a City fan – it’s been a tough day.
