The 'Dancing Warriors Mom' performed a special Christmas routine at half time - it was everything we'd hoped for
21/12/2016 - 14:46:09Back to Sport Home
NBA side Golden State Warriors beat Utah Jazz 104-74 in their latest game, but in more important news, the Warriors unleashed “Dancing Warriors Mom” (otherwise known as Robin Schreiber) on to the court at half time.
In case you were unaware of DWM’s work, this is how she became popular: by entertaining the masses from the stands.
But last night was another level entirely, as the team invited Schreiber to join a group of dancers on the biggest stage.
She's back! 💃🏼🎄💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/ccPoCSqX0C— NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2016
The woman oozes star quality, and even among professionals there’s only one place the proverbial spotlight is shining.
Expect to see her throwing three-pointers next season.
Join the conversation - comment here