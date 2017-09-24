The crazy moment Chris Sutton got flattened by a surprise tackle from fellow pundit Stephen Craigan

Chris Sutton may have thought that his days of getting tackled to the ground were long over but fellow pundit Stephen Craigan had one little surprise in the bag for him.

The former Chelsea and Blackburn striker found himself crashing onto the grass when Craigan launched a sliding tackle aimed at his legs.

Sutton appeared to be discussing the Motherwell-Aberdeen lunchtime game on BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra show when the former Motherwell defender bolted and took him to the ground.

The stunt, which appears to be preorganised, sent 44-year-old Sutton’s notes flying into the air.

The move appeared to replicate the incident involving Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, who was floored in a similar fashion by his own player Josh Windass during the Celtic clash on Saturday.

Fans, of course, are in absolute hysterics…

So was there a red card awaiting Craigan? Judging by the fact that he resumed his punditry duties shortly after, we guess not.

But at least we know all’s well with Sutton.

And in case you were wondering, Aberdeen won 0-1.
