The Coutinho transfer request saga: How the story unfolded today

The transfer rumours surrounding Philippe Coutinho have burst into life after a couple of hours of statements and confusion.

On the morning of the opening day of the 2017/18 Premier League season Liverpool stated that no offers for Coutinho would be considered – also announcing that the 25-year-old would not be available for the club’s first league game against Watford due to a back problem.

Then the big news came, as Sky Sports News announced that they understood Coutinho had issued Liverpool with an official transfer request.

But that was far from the end of the story.

Liverpool then denied reports that the player had handed in a transfer request, adding a whole new dimension to the drama.

It’s safe to say everybody was confused.

This popular vlogger probably echoed many Liverpool fan’s thoughts when he said Coutinho was crucial to Liverpool’s potential success this season.

While others felt that if a transfer request had been handed in, perhaps it was time for the midfielder to leave the club.

Others were understandably confused by the day’s events.

BUT THEN…

It is understood that Coutinho submitted the transfer request via email, but will the club’s position on selling the player hold until the end of the transfer window?

This one definitely doesn’t seem over.
