The country got pretty emotional watching that Anthony Foley documentary last night

In the days where viewing habits are changing so much, it’s nice to know that TV can still occasionally provide a shared, communal experience for many people.

As families across the country hunkered down, the winds of ex-Hurricane Ophelia howling outside, a new RTÉ documentary recalled the untimely passing of Munster rugby legend Anthony Foley, one year on.

Emotions were pretty fragile for many by the end of it.

Lump in the throat stuff. God bless you Anthony foley #axel #munsterman — Mark Houlihan (@markhoulihan457) October 16, 2017

Just finished watching Anthony Foley the #Munsterman on #RTEOne

One word "emotional" #Axel — Rob Cross 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@RobCross247) October 16, 2017

For many others, it was all too much - and it was time to bring the tissues out.

The Anthony foley Doc on rte. Lump in throat and tears streaming #axel #munsterlegend #suaf — Sarah C (@Sarahcasey80) October 16, 2017

Fitting tribute to Anthony Foley, smiled & cried for an hour remembering a great Munsterman #Axel #Axel8 — Leanne Ryan (@LeanneMRyan) October 16, 2017

Not ashamed to say I was brought to tears at the end of that Anthony Foley documentary last night.#willneverbeforgotten #Axel8 — Dangooner cooper (@danknock1) October 17, 2017

tears in my eye watching all the lovely things people had to say about anthony foley on his rte documentary — Emily (@Emcp00) October 16, 2017

Twitter is certainly no stranger to a good ol’ bit of RTÉ bashing, but once the show was over, there was a lot of admiration for the programme makers for their honest approach.

Great doc on Anthony Foley on RTE, no sugarcoating the bad times and a lovely look at the good times. An excellent watch #Axel #SUAF — Peadar Breathnach (@PeadarBreathnac) October 16, 2017

That Anthony Foley doc was great, real emotional punch #Axel — Kevin Gordon (@kevgordon) October 16, 2017

Fair play to the documentary makers for addressing the pressure and negativity that was around Munster at the time #Axel — David Kelly (@dkelly1ie) October 16, 2017

That Anthony foley documentary is a proper classy touch — Sam (@SamLeahy14) October 16, 2017

Well done to team behind #Axel tribute. Also to his family & teammates whose words gave insight into the man. Hard to watch, but stunning. — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) October 16, 2017

I'd pay my license 10 times over for television like that - emotional stuff @RTEsport #Axel — Stephen O'Leary (@stephenoleary) October 16, 2017

The #Axel doc on @RTEOne tonight was exceptional, one of the best sporting documentaries I've seen in years. — Seán Reidy (@ReidySean) October 16, 2017

The pair behind the programme were effusive in their reaction, just hoping they had done the big man justice.

Thanks for the positive reaction to Anthony Foley: Munsterman. Hope we did the amazing man and his family and friends justice. #Axel Legende — Ross Whitaker (@rosswhitakertv) October 16, 2017

There was one solitary Twitter user who cast count on why the man affectionately known as “Axel” deserved such plaudits - but it was more or less ignored, and we won’t give it the oxygen of publicity by displaying it here.

There’s always one, eh?

Elsewhere, with the storm knocking power out for thousands of households around the country, many didn’t get a chance to share in the experience.

Any chance of @rte repeating the #Axel documentary later in week

Any chance of @rte repeating the #Axel documentary later in week for those of us without power tonight thanks to #Ophelia 🙏🕯🕯❤️ — Anita (@AnitaReilly12) October 16, 2017

Thankfully it’s already up on the RTÉ Player for anyone who missed out.