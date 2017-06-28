The Champions League has actually begun and there’s already a goal of the competition contender

The Champions League final only took place earlier this month, but already the 2017/18 competition has begun, and the standard has been set as far as goals are concerned.

In a first-round qualifying tie between Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints and Gibraltar’s wonderfully named Europa FC, the Welsh side found themselves 1-0 down at home.

That’s when Scott Quigley entered the scene, scoring a goal truly worthy of kicking off this year’s European feast of football.

Oh that is a fine finish.

Quigley flicked the ball up and over his marker, simultaneously turning his man before unleashing all hell, scorching the onion bag as he does so.

Unfortunately for TNS fans that goal didn’t earn them a positive result – they conceded again and lost the match 2-1.

The Welsh side travel to Faro, Portugal for the return leg on 4 July – a couple more wonder goals from Quigley would be well-received by the fans no doubt.
