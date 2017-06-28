The Champions League has actually begun and there’s already a goal of the competition contender
The Champions League final only took place earlier this month, but already the 2017/18 competition has begun, and the standard has been set as far as goals are concerned.
In a first-round qualifying tie between Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints and Gibraltar’s wonderfully named Europa FC, the Welsh side found themselves 1-0 down at home.
That’s when Scott Quigley entered the scene, scoring a goal truly worthy of kicking off this year’s European feast of football.
🙌 WHAT. A. GOAL!— BBC Wales Sport (@BBCWalesSport) June 27, 2017
👏 Class from @tnsfc's Scott Quigley! Watch @WPL_Official champions in @ChampionsLeague qualifying: https://t.co/8Gs3FjnAc6 pic.twitter.com/BKSBwKoJhh
Oh that is a fine finish.
Quigley flicked the ball up and over his marker, simultaneously turning his man before unleashing all hell, scorching the onion bag as he does so.
Wow!— Matt (@crewerenrut) June 27, 2017
Wow!!!! 👏👏👏👏 Bergkamp-esque!! Brilliant!!— Andrew Earlie (@AndrewEarlie) June 27, 2017
Unfortunately for TNS fans that goal didn’t earn them a positive result – they conceded again and lost the match 2-1.
Typical of the goals he's scored since breaking into squad - sadly on the night Europa the better sharper team aided by errors.— william clarke (@westonisback) June 28, 2017
The Welsh side travel to Faro, Portugal for the return leg on 4 July – a couple more wonder goals from Quigley would be well-received by the fans no doubt.
