The Champions League has actually begun and there’s already a goal of the competition contender

The Champions League final only took place earlier this month, but already the 2017/18 competition has begun, and the standard has been set as far as goals are concerned.

In a first-round qualifying tie between Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints and Gibraltar’s wonderfully named Europa FC, the Welsh side found themselves 1-0 down at home.

That’s when Scott Quigley entered the scene, scoring a goal truly worthy of kicking off this year’s European feast of football.

Oh that is a fine finish.

Quigley flicked the ball up and over his marker, simultaneously turning his man before unleashing all hell, scorching the onion bag as he does so.

Wow!!!! 👏👏👏👏 Bergkamp-esque!! Brilliant!! — Andrew Earlie (@AndrewEarlie) June 27, 2017

Unfortunately for TNS fans that goal didn’t earn them a positive result – they conceded again and lost the match 2-1.

Typical of the goals he's scored since breaking into squad - sadly on the night Europa the better sharper team aided by errors. — william clarke (@westonisback) June 28, 2017

The Welsh side travel to Faro, Portugal for the return leg on 4 July – a couple more wonder goals from Quigley would be well-received by the fans no doubt.