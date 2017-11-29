'The Celebrity': Conor McGregor posts cryptic Instagram video

Conor McGregor has posted a bizarre Instagram video clip and captioned it with 'The Celebrity.'

It follows reports yesterday that a top Irish sports star was being linked to a row in a Crumlin pub at the weekend.

It is understood a relative of a senior Kinahan gang member was injured during the alleged brawl.

However, Gardaí say they have not received a complaint, and no investigation is currently underway into the incident.

The Instagram clip shows The Notorious wearing a hoody zipped up to cover his face, showing only his eyes.

