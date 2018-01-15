The best of the reaction as 'iconic' Kerry hurlers beat Cork for first time in 127 years

A piece of GAA history was made yesterday as the Kerry hurlers defeated Cork in the Munster Hurling League, writes Stephen Barry.

It was 1891 when a team from the Kingdom last defeated their neighbours, and they did it in style in matching the 10-point winning margin of 127 years ago with a 1-23 to 1-13 win.

Sean Weir, Kerry, and Declan Dalton, Cork, in action at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: Domnick Walsh

So regardless of it being a pre-season game and Cork fielding an experimental team, it’s a signpost of Kerry’s development, and thrilled the small-ball stronghold within the county.

I did commentary on 2008 Heineken Cup final when @Munsterrugby won the final in Cardiff, but today was special to commentate for @radiokerrysport on @Kerry_Official Hurlers defeat of @OfficialCorkGAA #Greatdays — Mike O'Halloran (@StageandSport) January 14, 2018

What a day to remember! Big win for @Kerry_Official senior hurlers over @OfficialCorkGAA. #honthekingdom — Ian Brick (@ian4brick) January 14, 2018

They've done it. Kerry have beaten Cork in the Munster SHL 1-23 to 1-13 #historyboys #GAA — Damian Stack (@damianstack) January 14, 2018

Huge credit to Fintan O’Connor and his team. A testament to the improvement in standards across the county👌🏻 https://t.co/alqXp16p2a — LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) January 14, 2018

433 were present to witness history, the majority reportedly from Cork.

In time, though, those with photos of the day will have valuable proof they were part of the momentous occasion.

BY the way the Official attendance at the @Kerry_Official v @OfficialCorkGAA Munster Senior Hurling League was 433 I would wager that majority were from Cork #Ibet4333willclaimtohavebeenthere — Mortimer Murphy (@MortimerMurphy1) January 14, 2018

They say 400 attended the game in Tralee between @Kerry_Official and @OfficialCorkGAA I'll bet by Friday that will have risen to 4000, #HistoricDay@Kerry_Official 1.23 @OfficialCorkGAA 1.13, now who fears playing the bottom Munster team in the summer. pic.twitter.com/CW0KAqkpf6 — Mike O'Halloran (@StageandSport) January 14, 2018

Amazing result from these gents today @sundaysport pic.twitter.com/repZL7awWW — Donal Barry (@BarryDonal) January 14, 2018

Kerry’s most famous hurling supporter, Buff Egan, was in Limerick for their final against Clare, but he was quick to pass on his congratulations after the final whistle.

What a ICONIC win for the Kerry hurlers Beating Cork in Tralee in the Munster League. Unreal Stuff. YEEEAAAASSSS pic.twitter.com/4KtM6U0Gaa — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) January 14, 2018

Last time Kerry, represented by Ballyduff, defeated Cork, they went on to claim their only All-Ireland hurling crown.

It wasn’t long before some were predicting even bigger things for the county this summer.

We're gonna do the double https://t.co/4VI3Bdphvg — Seán O'Sullivan (@sean_osull00) January 14, 2018

Bigger than when Ireland beat England in cricket. Kerry for the football/hurling double! https://t.co/orbWkPxWYJ — Aidan Curran (@aidancurran17) January 14, 2018

Fabulous win for Kerry today in the Munster hurling league against Cork.

We are on for the double this year!! — St Pats East Kerry (@PatsEastKerry) January 14, 2018

@paddypower what are the odds on the @Kerry_Official hurlers to win All-Ireland again? 😂 pic.twitter.com/HA9a7xBlQ8 — Simon Sinnott (@SimoSinnott) January 14, 2018

“Cork had a young side out but anytime you beat Cork you’ll take it especially as a lot of those lads won Fitzgibbon medals last year,” Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor told the

“I know it’s January, but it is still exciting. You’d be giddy driving home after the match and excited and delighted with the performance,” he added, speaking on Morning Ireland.

As for a celebration?

“A celebratory bag of chips, that’ll do me!”

For the record, the teams and scorers on the day were:

Scorers for Kerry:

S Conway (0-10, 4 frees), C Harty (1-1), P Boyle (0-4), S Nolan (0-3), SB Weir (0-2), B Barrett, D Griffin and J Goulding (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cork:

D Dalton (0-8, 7f), J Looney (1-0), E Keniry (0-3), L Meade and A Myers (0-1).

KERRY:

M Stackpoole; J Buckley, J Diggins, Niall O’Mahony; S B Weir, B Murphy, D Dineen; B Barrett, D Griffin; C Harty, S Nolan, J Conway; P Boyle, S Conway, M O’Connor.

Subs:

S Murphy for M Stackpoole (inj 4), T Murnane for J Diggins (inj 12), J Goulding for M O’Connor (46), D Fitzell for N O’Mahony (55), D O’Carroll for D Griffin (65).

CORK:

P Collins: S Smyth, C Barry, G Murphy; R Cahalane, N O’Leary, J Cooper; C Cahalane, L Meade; E Keniry, D Dalton, J Looney; B Mulcahy, I Cahill, M Sugrue.

Subs:

E Clifford for R Cahalane (h/t), A Myers for B Mulcahy (h/t), S Condon for I Cahill (h/t), E Healy for G Murphy (49), P Lyons for J Looney (57.

Referee:

T Walsh (Waterford).