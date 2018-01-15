The best of the reaction as 'iconic' Kerry hurlers beat Cork for first time in 127 years

A piece of GAA history was made yesterday as the Kerry hurlers defeated Cork in the Munster Hurling League, writes Stephen Barry.

It was 1891 when a team from the Kingdom last defeated their neighbours, and they did it in style in matching the 10-point winning margin of 127 years ago with a 1-23 to 1-13 win.

Sean Weir, Kerry, and Declan Dalton, Cork, in action at Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: Domnick Walsh

So regardless of it being a pre-season game and Cork fielding an experimental team, it’s a signpost of Kerry’s development, and thrilled the small-ball stronghold within the county.

433 were present to witness history, the majority reportedly from Cork.

In time, though, those with photos of the day will have valuable proof they were part of the momentous occasion.

Kerry’s most famous hurling supporter, Buff Egan, was in Limerick for their final against Clare, but he was quick to pass on his congratulations after the final whistle.

Last time Kerry, represented by Ballyduff, defeated Cork, they went on to claim their only All-Ireland hurling crown.

It wasn’t long before some were predicting even bigger things for the county this summer.

“Cork had a young side out but anytime you beat Cork you’ll take it especially as a lot of those lads won Fitzgibbon medals last year,” Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor told the

Irish Examiner.

“I know it’s January, but it is still exciting. You’d be giddy driving home after the match and excited and delighted with the performance,” he added, speaking on Morning Ireland.

As for a celebration?

“A celebratory bag of chips, that’ll do me!”

For the record, the teams and scorers on the day were:

Scorers for Kerry:

S Conway (0-10, 4 frees), C Harty (1-1), P Boyle (0-4), S Nolan (0-3), SB Weir (0-2), B Barrett, D Griffin and J Goulding (0-1 each)

Scorers for Cork:

D Dalton (0-8, 7f), J Looney (1-0), E Keniry (0-3), L Meade and A Myers (0-1).

KERRY:

M Stackpoole; J Buckley, J Diggins, Niall O’Mahony; S B Weir, B Murphy, D Dineen; B Barrett, D Griffin; C Harty, S Nolan, J Conway; P Boyle, S Conway, M O’Connor.

Subs:

S Murphy for M Stackpoole (inj 4), T Murnane for J Diggins (inj 12), J Goulding for M O’Connor (46), D Fitzell for N O’Mahony (55), D O’Carroll for D Griffin (65).

CORK:

P Collins: S Smyth, C Barry, G Murphy; R Cahalane, N O’Leary, J Cooper; C Cahalane, L Meade; E Keniry, D Dalton, J Looney; B Mulcahy, I Cahill, M Sugrue.

Subs:

E Clifford for R Cahalane (h/t), A Myers for B Mulcahy (h/t), S Condon for I Cahill (h/t), E Healy for G Murphy (49), P Lyons for J Looney (57.

Referee:

T Walsh (Waterford).
KEYWORDS: Cork, Kerry

 

By Stephen Barry

