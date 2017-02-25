The BBC got Dunfermline Athletic's name wrong, but the Scottish club took it all in good humour

There are a lot of team names over in the UK – Uniteds, Athletics, Rovers, Rangers and Wanderers, not to mention Cities and Albions – so when the BBC got Dunfermline Athletic’s name wrong, there was some sympathy.

Advertising Dunfermline’s tricky game against top-of-the-table Hibs, the Beeb went for United instead, and the mistake didn’t go unnoticed.

Just to confirm @BBCSportScot we are still Athletic... well last time we checked anyway! 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/aSzVgkaQhD — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 25, 2017

The Scottish Championship side took it all in good humour however, and even demonstrated that they are open to suggestions.

We can be flexible though!! 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/LoGyodI6pI — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 25, 2017

We think the BBC will stick to Athletic, despite the gesture.

Hibs are seven points clear of second and undefeated in nine, while the Pars are without a win in three – they might wish they were Dunfermline United instead of Athletic by the end of the game.