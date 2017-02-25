The BBC got Dunfermline Athletic's name wrong, but the Scottish club took it all in good humour

There are a lot of team names over in the UK – Uniteds, Athletics, Rovers, Rangers and Wanderers, not to mention Cities and Albions – so when the BBC got Dunfermline Athletic’s name wrong, there was some sympathy.

Advertising Dunfermline’s tricky game against top-of-the-table Hibs, the Beeb went for United instead, and the mistake didn’t go unnoticed.

The Scottish Championship side took it all in good humour however, and even demonstrated that they are open to suggestions.

We think the BBC will stick to Athletic, despite the gesture.

Hibs are seven points clear of second and undefeated in nine, while the Pars are without a win in three – they might wish they were Dunfermline United instead of Athletic by the end of the game.
