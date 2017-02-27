The Bard jokes were flying as Craig Shakespeare prepared to lead Leicester against Liverpool

What a week it’s been for Leicester – on Wednesday they played Champions League football, on Thursday they sacked their Premier League-winning manager, and on Monday they returned for a clash with Liverpool.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare stepped in as caretaker manager, and that was just great news for anyone looking for a cheap pun.

SHAKESPEARE: "It's been a different week, but the lads have been good in the last few days. It's a tried and tested 4-4-2 tonight." #LeiLiv — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 27, 2017

Gary Lineker started us off.

Leicester has Shakespeare in charge tonight. In the words of his Claudio, "Done to death by slanderous tongues was the hero that here lies." — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2017

This “to be or not to be” joke became fairly well used.

Fancy Leicester to win under Shakespeare



Two-nil



Or not two-nil#lcfc #LEILIV — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) February 27, 2017

It’s certainly a big occasion for Leicester.

At the King Power. Biggest first night for a Shakespeare since The Two Noble Kinsmen pic.twitter.com/Z3SMFLdlED — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 27, 2017

Two references in one here, is that allowed?

Leicester calling upon Shakespeare to rid their winter of discontent. Misery acquaints a football club with strange bedfellows. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 27, 2017

If you’re not a fan of Shakespeare puns, you came to the wrong place.

What no Demarai Gray for Leicester? Comedy of a selection error from Shakespeare. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) February 27, 2017

This is the sort of stuff you can look forward to.

If Shakespeare gets Leicester back winning again, I guess someone will be suggesting all the recent furore was much ado about nothing... — Colin Wright (@colinwright1959) February 27, 2017

But in the end we come full circle, after one Twitter user saw fit to mock Lineker with the work of the great playwright.

> @GaryLineker Friends, Romans, Countrymen, lend me your ears 👂🏻👂🏻 — Jenny Francis (@chippyoik) February 27, 2017

Gary retweeted it, so it’s okay.