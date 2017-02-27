The Bard jokes were flying as Craig Shakespeare prepared to lead Leicester against Liverpool

What a week it’s been for Leicester – on Wednesday they played Champions League football, on Thursday they sacked their Premier League-winning manager, and on Monday they returned for a clash with Liverpool.

Assistant Craig Shakespeare stepped in as caretaker manager, and that was just great news for anyone looking for a cheap pun.

Gary Lineker started us off.

This “to be or not to be” joke became fairly well used.

It’s certainly a big occasion for Leicester.

Two references in one here, is that allowed?

If you’re not a fan of Shakespeare puns, you came to the wrong place.

This is the sort of stuff you can look forward to.

But in the end we come full circle, after one Twitter user saw fit to mock Lineker with the work of the great playwright.

Gary retweeted it, so it’s okay.
