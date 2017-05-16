The baby honoured by Bebeto's World Cup celebration just signed for Sporting Lisbon
World Cup memorabilia is highly sought after, and Portuguese football team Sporting Lisbon have just got their hands on a very famous item.
Brazilian World Cup winner Bebeto was a crucial component in his country’s success at the 1994 World Cup, and after scoring against the Netherlands in a 3-2 quarter-final win, used the cradle-rocking celebration to mark the birth of his son Mattheus just two days before.
And now Mattheus has made us all feel like grandparents by signing for Sporting from Estoril.
A Sporting Clube de Portugal – Futebol, SAD informa que chegou a acordo com a Estoril Praia – Futebol SAD para a transferência definitiva de @mattheus7. O jogador assinou um contrato válido até 2022, ficando com uma cláusula de rescisão fixada nos 60 milhões de euros. A Sporting SAD deseja a Mattheus Oliveira as maiores felicidades profissionais e pessoais.
The former Flamengo youth player, who has four Brazil under-20 appearances to his name, was loaned to Estoril before the Portuguese side signed him on a free transfer, and the 22-year-old now joins Sporting on a five-year deal.
He’s definitely got a goal in him…
…although it’s unacceptable that he didn’t express his joy with the celebration he essentially invented.
