The baby honoured by Bebeto's World Cup celebration just signed for Sporting Lisbon

World Cup memorabilia is highly sought after, and Portuguese football team Sporting Lisbon have just got their hands on a very famous item.

Brazilian World Cup winner Bebeto was a crucial component in his country’s success at the 1994 World Cup, and after scoring against the Netherlands in a 3-2 quarter-final win, used the cradle-rocking celebration to mark the birth of his son Mattheus just two days before.

And now Mattheus has made us all feel like grandparents by signing for Sporting from Estoril.

The former Flamengo youth player, who has four Brazil under-20 appearances to his name, was loaned to Estoril before the Portuguese side signed him on a free transfer, and the 22-year-old now joins Sporting on a five-year deal.

Bebeto at the 2014 Brazil World Cup draw
He’s definitely got a goal in him…

…although it’s unacceptable that he didn’t express his joy with the celebration he essentially invented.
