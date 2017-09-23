The awks moment Pedro Caixinha was inadvertently tackled by his own player

Back to Sport Home

It’s not every day you accidentally tackle your own manager in the middle of a game, but that’s exactly what happened to Josh Windass as Rangers faced Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Things took a rather dramatic turn when Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha found himself inadvertently becoming collateral damage when Windass accidentally floored him while battling for possession with Mikael Lustig.

The good sport that he is, Caixinha got up and brushed himself off before giving his player a pat on the back.

Josh Windass colides with manager Pedro Caixinha.
(Jeff Holmes/PA)

The internet certainly saw the funny side of it…

Good to know Caixinha doesn’t take life too seriously.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Caixinha, UK, Celtic, football, Josh Windass, Pedro Caixinha, Rangers, Scottish Premiership, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport