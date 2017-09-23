The awks moment Pedro Caixinha was inadvertently tackled by his own player

It’s not every day you accidentally tackle your own manager in the middle of a game, but that’s exactly what happened to Josh Windass as Rangers faced Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Things took a rather dramatic turn when Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha found himself inadvertently becoming collateral damage when Windass accidentally floored him while battling for possession with Mikael Lustig.

The good sport that he is, Caixinha got up and brushed himself off before giving his player a pat on the back.

(Jeff Holmes/PA)

The internet certainly saw the funny side of it…

Pedro Caixinha getting wiped out in the Old Firm like... pic.twitter.com/rPhTf57UiS — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 23, 2017

'Right windass first 5 minutes let me know your there' — ShaneMurray (@ShaaneMurray23) September 23, 2017

Best tackle of Windass' career. — El Murto's Taco (@andys_tache) September 23, 2017

Josh Windass just took out his own manager. Fantastic 🤣 — Shack (@ShackHull) September 23, 2017

Took two mins for the first big tackle of the old firm. Didn't expect the Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha to be on the receiving end of it🤣 — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) September 23, 2017

Pedro Caixinha getting crunched by Josh Windass, what a time to be alive — Kieran Polland (@Kieran_Polland) September 23, 2017

Good to know Caixinha doesn’t take life too seriously.