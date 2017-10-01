The action from today's Premier League matches

Newcastle v Liverpool

Joselu handed Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez a draw against former club Liverpool as missed chances cost the visitors dearly.

The Spanish striker cancelled out Philippe Coutinho's sumptuous 27th-minute opener nine minutes later, although what he knew about it is debatable after Joel Matip's attempted clearance came back off him and ended up in the net.

Newcastle United's Joselu celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle.

It was one of few chances Benitez's current employers created with billionaire businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who is reportedly looking for a Premier League club in which to invest, among a crowd of 52,303 at St James' Park.

Liverpool have now just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's side could only manage a 1-all draw away to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Jonjo Shelvey played a big part in the game for the Magpies, and he's hoping he's done enough to ensure a regular place in the starting side after serving a recent ban.

Everton v Burnley

At Goodison Park, Burnley put more pressure on Everton manager Ronald Koeman - after a 1-nil victory.

Everton's poor start to the Premier League season continues - after a 1-nil defeat at home to Burnley.

Everton's Oumar Niasse battles for the ball with Burnley's James Tarkowski (left) and Jack Cork (right) during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman will face yet more difficult questions at Everton after Jeff Hendrick bolstered Burnley's impressive away record.

Republic of Ireland international Hendrick was on the end of a sweeping move as the Clarets' 1-0 win was added to a collection of positive road results already featuring a victory at Chelsea and draws at Tottenham and Liverpool.

But it plunged Everton straight back into a crisis, with last weekend's win over Bournemouth - their only league victory since the opening day of the season - a distant memory as four league defeats in five matches have left manager Koeman's side just two points above the bottom three.

Burnley's 12-point haul represents their best start to a Premier League campaign. In contrast to their hosts, who looked disjointed and desperate at times despite some significant summer investment, each one of Sean Dyche's players knows the game plan and they never deviate from it.

Arsenal v Brighton

Meanwhile Arsenal are into fifth place in the league after a 2-nil win at home to Brighton.

Arsene Wenger celebrated his 21st anniversary as Arsenal manager with a 2-0 win over Brighton and a brilliant team goal scored by Alex Iwobi.

Goals like Iwobi's have become synonymous with Arsenal since Wenger took the reins on October 1, 1996, and this was another gem, finished off after a delicate back-heel from Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Nacho Monreal had earlier put the Gunners in front at Emirates Stadium as Wenger's men made it seven matches unbeaten in all competitions and moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Since capping a turbulent August with a dreadful 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, Arsenal have since won six and drawn at Chelsea, whom they now sit level with on 13 points.

This was not Arsenal at their electric best but they never had to be against a Brighton team lacking impetus without a single striker on the pitch. Chris Hughton's side stay 14th.