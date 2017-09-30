The action from today's Premier League 3pm kick-offs

It is full-time in today's 3pm games in the Premier League.

Manchester United have moved to the top of the table - for a few hours at least - as they cruised to a 4-nil win at home to Crystal Palace.

Marouane Fellaini netted twice while Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku also got on the scoresheet.

A late Peter Crouch strike has given Stoke City a 2-1 win at home to Southampton.

West Brom and Watford ended two apiece - Richarlison getting the equaliser with the last kick of the game.

West Ham defeated Swansea 1-nil with Diafra Sakho getting the injury time winner.

It finished scoreless between Bournemouth and Leicester.

Manchester City face a tough challenge to their unbeaten run in the Premier League's late kick-off.

The leaders are at champions Chelsea - the last side to claim a victory over them in the top flight in April.

City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting quite a physical test.