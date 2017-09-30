The action from today's Premier League 3pm kick-offs
It is full-time in today's 3pm games in the Premier League.
Manchester United have moved to the top of the table - for a few hours at least - as they cruised to a 4-nil win at home to Crystal Palace.
Marouane Fellaini netted twice while Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku also got on the scoresheet.
A late Peter Crouch strike has given Stoke City a 2-1 win at home to Southampton.
West Brom and Watford ended two apiece - Richarlison getting the equaliser with the last kick of the game.
West Ham defeated Swansea 1-nil with Diafra Sakho getting the injury time winner.
It finished scoreless between Bournemouth and Leicester.
Manchester City face a tough challenge to their unbeaten run in the Premier League's late kick-off.
The leaders are at champions Chelsea - the last side to claim a victory over them in the top flight in April.
City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting quite a physical test.
