The 5 most gloriously Zlatan things that Zlatan Ibrahimovic said after winning the EFL Cup
As if his man-of-the-match performance wasn’t enough, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also gave a series of classic interviews after helping Manchester United win the EFL Cup.
Here are some of Ibra’s most Ibra quotes after he bagged two more goals in the 3-2 win over Southampton at Wembley:
1. This is what I predicted
Asked if even he was surprised by how well he was doing at United, he told Sky Sports: “No, no. This is what I predicted. The only thing is the others didn’t see it. And I came here to show them what I saw and what I would do – and I’m doing it.
“Apparently to many I could not do it, but my friend I keep going and doing what I am doing every year.”
2. I came. That’s special
Ibrahimovic was also asked if he senses something special happening at Old Trafford and replied: “Special? What could be more special than this trophy?
Pushed further, the former Paris St Germain striker said: “I came. That’s special.”
3. There are other clubs who didn’t win for 10 years
Clearly a surprisingly big fan of the Community Shield, Ibra said: “We believe in what we are doing, we keep going, training hard, we make sacrifices and we are winning.
“After seven months I have two trophies with this club, there are other clubs who didn’t win for 10 years.”
4. I have a house only for the medals
Standard Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/8PfY7sVDM3— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 27, 2017
Asked where his latest medal would go, Ibra replied: “It’s in the museum. I have a house only for the medals so it’s good.”
5. I came for free
And because he’s not just super-confident, he’s also funny, there’s this.
When Paul Pogba told an interviewer that this was why United had bought him, Zlatan interjected: “Bought him? I came for free. They bought you.”
