The 5 most gloriously Zlatan things that Zlatan Ibrahimovic said after winning the EFL Cup

As if his man-of-the-match performance wasn’t enough, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also gave a series of classic interviews after helping Manchester United win the EFL Cup.

Here are some of Ibra’s most Ibra quotes after he bagged two more goals in the 3-2 win over Southampton at Wembley:

1. This is what I predicted

Asked if even he was surprised by how well he was doing at United, he told Sky Sports: “No, no. This is what I predicted. The only thing is the others didn’t see it. And I came here to show them what I saw and what I would do – and I’m doing it.

“Apparently to many I could not do it, but my friend I keep going and doing what I am doing every year.”

2. I came. That’s special

(Mike Egerton/Empics)

Ibrahimovic was also asked if he senses something special happening at Old Trafford and replied: “Special? What could be more special than this trophy?

Pushed further, the former Paris St Germain striker said: “I came. That’s special.”

3. There are other clubs who didn’t win for 10 years

(Mike Egerton/Empics)

Clearly a surprisingly big fan of the Community Shield, Ibra said: “We believe in what we are doing, we keep going, training hard, we make sacrifices and we are winning.

“After seven months I have two trophies with this club, there are other clubs who didn’t win for 10 years.”

4. I have a house only for the medals

Asked where his latest medal would go, Ibra replied: “It’s in the museum. I have a house only for the medals so it’s good.”

5. I came for free

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS)

And because he’s not just super-confident, he’s also funny, there’s this.

When Paul Pogba told an interviewer that this was why United had bought him, Zlatan interjected: “Bought him? I came for free. They bought you.”