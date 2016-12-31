The 2016 football Twitter awards, including zinger of the year, best argument of 2016 and more
31/12/2016 - 20:06:41Back to Sport Home
The year 2016 has produced a favourable harvest of football-related Twitter excellence, so we’ve decided to honour the best of the last 12 months.
This year’s awards honour a great variety of entrants – we’re delighted to announce that the winners are as follows.
Gaffe of the yearWinner: Victor Anichebe
Meanwhile Victor Anichebe has just won tweet of the year pic.twitter.com/SFxY3IqQyh— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 23, 2016
Difficult to go with anyone else for this one – a classic case of copy and paste carelessness.
Abstract tweet of the yearWinner: Giannelli Imbula
Thank you Stoke Loud & Proud. pic.twitter.com/wwtUncqsNC— Giannelli Imbula (@GianneImbula) March 13, 2016
We can’t even work out what this tweet is marking, given that Stoke lost 2-1 the day before to Southampton, and Imbula didn’t score.
Champion zingerWinner: Eidur Gudjohnsen
Jose still knows how to get the best out of @ChelseaFC #CHEMUN— Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) October 23, 2016
One for the Chelsea fans here. Former forward Gudjohnsen tweeted something of a classic when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United lost 4-0 at Stamford Bridge against his old side. Very retweetable.
Ironic tweet of the yearWinner: Mansfield Town
EVENTS NEWS: Due to unforeseen circumstances, clairvoyant Trisha will not be appearing in the Kevin Bird Suite tomorrow night.— Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) September 14, 2016
It was unfortunate that the clairvoyant Mansfield had booked had not foreseen such circumstances.
Sense of humour awardWinner: Peter Crouch
At least I'm getting a game somewhere 👍🏻 https://t.co/QabJ6HW3Ia— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 22, 2016
Crouch replied to a tweet saying, “You ruin my life on Fifa” with some world class self-deprecation.
The Fifa 17 stats grumble awardWinner: shared between Michy Batshuayi and Mats Hummels
A strong field this year, and thus the award is shared.
Batshuayi gets his hands on one half of the trophy after this passing grumble…
They're probably upgrading my passes skills thats why #FIFA17Demo isnt out yet 🤔😂— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 13, 2016
While Hummels owns the other half for this response to a question asking what he’d like for his birthday.
Speed >70 in the next FIFA Game 😡😂 https://t.co/ew9uPsmi57— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) December 14, 2016
EA Sports replied with this special birthday gift for Hummels.
Sorry we were a bit SLOW to respond, wanted to wait until the big day arrived. Happy Birthday @matshummels! DM us so we can send your gift! pic.twitter.com/I6JEdrcMFi— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 16, 2016
A gift for the man who has everything… except pace.
Best accidental tweetWinner: Joleon Lescott
This tweet from former Aston Villa defender Lescott after the club’s 6-0 loss AT HOME to Liverpool is the clear winner of this award.
February 14, 2016
February 14, 2016
Twitter argument awardWinner: Jamie Carragher v Mario Balotelli
On to more confrontational matters now, and Carragher clearly didn’t think much of Balotelli’s performance at Liverpool, making this comment after the Italian made the move to French side Nice.
Balotelli on a free is still paying over the odds by Nice.— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 31, 2016
Balotelli is active on Twitter however, and was not to be beaten.
Jamie Carragher, bad player, wonderful hater @Carra23 ,who cares. pic.twitter.com/onbY0WUgOc— Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) September 3, 2016
When Carra was asked the next day for his thoughts on the former Manchester City forward however, he had something sassy to say.
I wish him well in getting the Ballon D'Or at Nice. https://t.co/qnlwCDInTi— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 4, 2016
Quite entertaining.
Political tweeter of the yearWinner: Gary Lineker
Footballers who dare to talk about controversial matters in news other than football do so knowing full well that Twitter can be a cruel place, but Lineker was not to be deterred.
The treatment by some towards these young refugees is hideously racist and utterly heartless. What's happening to our country?— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 18, 2016
Lineker was criticised by some, but overwhelmed by the support he received by people in their thousands on the social media website.
Thank you for a massive amount of support on here. Proof that the vast majority of people in this country are decent, caring human beings.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 19, 2016
The ‘They tweeted what?!’ awardWinner: Charlton Athletic
1' Play is stopped. Pigs on pitch. #cafc #CAFCLive— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 15, 2016
The sort of tweet that makes you look twice. Charlton and Coventry fans came together to protest against both clubs’ owners during their game by throwing toy pigs onto the pitch.
When pigs fly…
Champions League tweet of the yearWinner: Borussia Monchengladbach
👍#fohlenelf #UCL #CELBMG pic.twitter.com/W1b6cwkKzJ— Gladbach (@borussia_en) October 19, 2016
Upon their trip to Scotland to play Celtic in this year’s Champions League group stage, Borussia Monchengladbach came across this wonderful sign.
Their reply a few weeks later sealed the award.
We tried... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #fohlenelf #UCL #BMGCEL pic.twitter.com/dpjMtRy2uq— Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 1, 2016
This is the quality of tweet we’ve come to expect from a Champions League side.
Award for outstanding contribution to the Twitter-sphereWinner: Borussia Dortmund’s social media team
And last but not least, we’d like to recognise the contribution of Borussia Dortmund’s social media team, whose brilliant tweeting is demonstrated best by their efforts during a record-breaking 8-4 win against Legia Warsaw.
🍿🍿🍿 #bvbleg 5-2 pic.twitter.com/ImC9nPHZ2G— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 22, 2016
Kein Tor. // Off the post. Means: No goal for a change. #bvbleg 6-3 pic.twitter.com/YPnhnfPD8N— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 22, 2016
😐😐😐😐 #bvbleg 7-4 (83’)— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 22, 2016
Na, das war doch was! // Well, that was fun! #bvbleg 8-4 FT. pic.twitter.com/9ncNImKmux— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) November 22, 2016
Congratulations to all our winners!
Join the conversation - comment here