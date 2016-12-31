The 2016 football Twitter awards, including zinger of the year, best argument of 2016 and more

The year 2016 has produced a favourable harvest of football-related Twitter excellence, so we’ve decided to honour the best of the last 12 months.

This year’s awards honour a great variety of entrants – we’re delighted to announce that the winners are as follows.

Gaffe of the year

Winner: Victor Anichebe

Difficult to go with anyone else for this one – a classic case of copy and paste carelessness.

Abstract tweet of the year

Winner: Giannelli Imbula

We can’t even work out what this tweet is marking, given that Stoke lost 2-1 the day before to Southampton, and Imbula didn’t score.

Champion zinger

Winner: Eidur Gudjohnsen

One for the Chelsea fans here. Former forward Gudjohnsen tweeted something of a classic when Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United lost 4-0 at Stamford Bridge against his old side. Very retweetable.

Ironic tweet of the year

Winner: Mansfield Town

It was unfortunate that the clairvoyant Mansfield had booked had not foreseen such circumstances.

Sense of humour award

Winner: Peter Crouch

Crouch replied to a tweet saying, “You ruin my life on Fifa” with some world class self-deprecation.

The Fifa 17 stats grumble award

Winner: shared between Michy Batshuayi and Mats Hummels

A strong field this year, and thus the award is shared.

Batshuayi gets his hands on one half of the trophy after this passing grumble…

While Hummels owns the other half for this response to a question asking what he’d like for his birthday.

EA Sports replied with this special birthday gift for Hummels.

A gift for the man who has everything… except pace.

Best accidental tweet

Winner: Joleon Lescott

This tweet from former Aston Villa defender Lescott after the club’s 6-0 loss AT HOME to Liverpool is the clear winner of this award.

Twitter argument award

Winner: Jamie Carragher v Mario Balotelli

On to more confrontational matters now, and Carragher clearly didn’t think much of Balotelli’s performance at Liverpool, making this comment after the Italian made the move to French side Nice.

Balotelli is active on Twitter however, and was not to be beaten.

When Carra was asked the next day for his thoughts on the former Manchester City forward however, he had something sassy to say.

Quite entertaining.

Political tweeter of the year

Winner: Gary Lineker

Footballers who dare to talk about controversial matters in news other than football do so knowing full well that Twitter can be a cruel place, but Lineker was not to be deterred.

Lineker was criticised by some, but overwhelmed by the support he received by people in their thousands on the social media website.

The ‘They tweeted what?!’ award

Winner: Charlton Athletic

The sort of tweet that makes you look twice. Charlton and Coventry fans came together to protest against both clubs’ owners during their game by throwing toy pigs onto the pitch.

When pigs fly…

Champions League tweet of the year

Winner: Borussia Monchengladbach

Upon their trip to Scotland to play Celtic in this year’s Champions League group stage, Borussia Monchengladbach came across this wonderful sign.

Their reply a few weeks later sealed the award.

This is the quality of tweet we’ve come to expect from a Champions League side.

Award for outstanding contribution to the Twitter-sphere

Winner: Borussia Dortmund’s social media team

And last but not least, we’d like to recognise the contribution of Borussia Dortmund’s social media team, whose brilliant tweeting is demonstrated best by their efforts during a record-breaking 8-4 win against Legia Warsaw.

Congratulations to all our winners!
