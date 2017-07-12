'That's my boy': Judy Murray praises Andy for correcting journalist

Andy Murray attracted praise from his mum after calling out a reporter who appeared to ignore the success of America's female tennis players.

Murray corrected a journalist who said Sam Querrey was the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.

The world number one responded: "Male player."

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017

The comment was made in a post-match press conference after defending champion Murray crashed out of Wimbledon's quarter-finals.

Judy Murray posted "That's my boy" along with a heart emoji, after re-tweeting the comments.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also praised the defeated British star, tweeting: "What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court."