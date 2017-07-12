'That's my boy': Judy Murray praises Andy for correcting journalist
12/07/2017 - 19:45:50Back to Sport Home
Andy Murray attracted praise from his mum after calling out a reporter who appeared to ignore the success of America's female tennis players.
Murray corrected a journalist who said Sam Querrey was the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009.
The world number one responded: "Male player."
Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr— Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017
The comment was made in a post-match press conference after defending champion Murray crashed out of Wimbledon's quarter-finals.
Judy Murray posted "That's my boy" along with a heart emoji, after re-tweeting the comments.
That's my boy. ❤️ https://t.co/ldZUQ2wbZj— judy murray (@JudyMurray) July 12, 2017
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also praised the defeated British star, tweeting: "What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court."
What a star @andy_murray is - on and off the court. https://t.co/JhytMYYBWL— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 12, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here