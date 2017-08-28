That moment when you justify your €100m release clause with a flying bicycle kick

Andrea Belotti’s 26 Serie A goals last season might go some way to explaining why his release clause is a massive €100 million, but one in particular in the 2017/18 season has justified that fee all on its own.

The 23-year-old Italy striker is rumoured to be wanted by Chelsea, and in a league game against Sassuolo he demonstrated exactly why.

A headline goal from a player who looks like he’ll be writing them this season.

Belotti also has four goals in nine games for Italy, but with just days left in the transfer window, could anybody tempt him with a move?

If they can, that overhead kick might have added another €10 million to the price.
