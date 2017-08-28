That moment when you justify your €100m release clause with a flying bicycle kick
Andrea Belotti’s 26 Serie A goals last season might go some way to explaining why his release clause is a massive €100 million, but one in particular in the 2017/18 season has justified that fee all on its own.
The 23-year-old Italy striker is rumoured to be wanted by Chelsea, and in a league game against Sassuolo he demonstrated exactly why.
💥 Stunning scissor-kick 💥— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) August 27, 2017
Andrea Belotti with an outrageous strike... 🔥🔥🔥
Watch Serie A on BT Sport all season. pic.twitter.com/yQFuNNVASr
A headline goal from a player who looks like he’ll be writing them this season.
Sunday Power Rankings:— Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) August 28, 2017
🐔 1. Gallo Belotti's goal
🐉 2. Game of Thrones Season Finale
🔥 3. Real Madrid Valencia game
Goal of the season alert from Gallo Belotti! 🐔— Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) August 27, 2017
Gallo Belotti with one of those goals that makes you want to curse on air.— Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) August 27, 2017
Ridiculous elevation on Belotti's scissor-kick goal. The way he contorts his body too. Sensational— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 27, 2017
Belotti also has four goals in nine games for Italy, but with just days left in the transfer window, could anybody tempt him with a move?
Andrea Belotti has now scored 7 goals in his last 9 games across all competitions for club and country.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 27, 2017
Can’t stop, won’t stop. 🐔 pic.twitter.com/cKhctF7t8z
If they can, that overhead kick might have added another €10 million to the price.
