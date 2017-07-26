That moment when even you can’t believe you’ve swum sub 26 seconds in the 50m breaststroke

Adam Peaty must have clocked thousands upon thousands of lengths in the pool, but even he was taken by surprise when he made history from his lane.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion, who has already won gold at this year’s World Aquatics Championships in the 100m breaststroke, competed in two 50m breaststroke heats on Tuesday.

In the first, he lowered his own world record from 26.42 seconds to 26.10 – in the second, he did this.

If you blinked you might just have missed it! 👀

Take a watch of @adam_peaty's second 🌍Record of the day!

25.95 😱🙌⬇️

pic.twitter.com/yl9Uq3qJQ9 — British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 25, 2017

That’s Peaty, becoming the first man to ever swim 50 metres in under 26 seconds with breaststroke.

Even more remarkable perhaps was that this was just the semi-final – who knows what the Briton has to offer with a gold medal at stake?

I can't believe it, first man ever sub 26 seconds and my second World Record today! Let see what's in there tomorrow. Big love to you all 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/jKFBWAMx2n — Adam Peaty (@adam_peaty) July 25, 2017

Adam Peaty has lowered the world record by 1/2 second in a single day. He is faster than any other 50 breaststroker ever by .59 #Budapest17 — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) July 25, 2017

“I didn’t think I was going to do that,” said Peaty, who shook his head in disbelief after seeing his time.

You’re probably not the only one, Adam.