That awkward moment when Usain Bolt rang MUTV and they didn't believe it was actually him

It’s not every day you get a phone call on live television and have Usain Bolt on the line.

Manchester United’s in-house TV channel got a shock when the Olympic champion called up to discuss the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

In the traditional post-match phone-in, MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a “Usain from Jamaica” and added: “It’s not Usain Bolt is it?”

Bolt, who has long been an United fan, replied: “It is Usain Bolt”.

Henry still looked disbelieving (to be fair, you can’t blame her for being a little sceptical) as Bolt gave his opinion on United’s win, saying: “They came through like the old Manchester United.

“They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.”

Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him:

And here’s Henry replying to him apologising and telling him to call again soon:

But not before the lolz spread like wildfire on the internet:
