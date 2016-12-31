That awkward moment when Usain Bolt rang MUTV and they didn't believe it was actually him

It’s not every day you get a phone call on live television and have Usain Bolt on the line.

Manchester United’s in-house TV channel got a shock when the Olympic champion called up to discuss the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

In the traditional post-match phone-in, MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a “Usain from Jamaica” and added: “It’s not Usain Bolt is it?”

Bolt, who has long been an United fan, replied: “It is Usain Bolt”.

Henry still looked disbelieving (to be fair, you can’t blame her for being a little sceptical) as Bolt gave his opinion on United’s win, saying: “They came through like the old Manchester United.

“They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.”

Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him:

Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 31, 2016

And here’s Henry replying to him apologising and telling him to call again soon:

Sorry Usain - we didn't think it was you! Enjoy your celebrations in Jamaica & call again after West Ham on Monday night! https://t.co/64hfB6l5Gk — Mandy Henry (@MandyHenryMedia) December 31, 2016

But not before the lolz spread like wildfire on the internet:

That funny moment when @usainbolt Bolt rings MUTV and they don't believe him 😂😂 — Ciaran O'Doherty (@Ciaran20591) December 31, 2016

@usainbolt did you just call in on MUTV? — Greg Emonds (@GregEmonds) December 31, 2016