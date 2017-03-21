TG4 to live stream GAA matches online

TG4 has announced a new online streaming service, providing live, free-to-view and worldwide coverage of GAA matches.

The select fixtures will be offered exclusively online and available all over the world and will be in addition to the channel’s list of televised Gaelic games matches.

The first fixture to be live streamed will be the Post Primary Senior Hurling Finals from Semple Stadium on March 25.

The service will also stream all four Under 21 Provincial Football Finals.

TG4 will televise extended highlights of the matches on the same night.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Sports Editor, welcomed the new development.

"We know from long experience that there is a huge appetite worldwide from followers of Gaelic Games for high-quality coverage of the widest possible selection of the Association’s premier competitions in hurling and football.

"This initiative is our latest response to that demand we are confident that it will prove very popular and generate favourable comment.

"Showcasing emerging talent is a core part of TG4’s mission, in sport as in other areas of cultural activity and this Spring will see us prove the truth of the Irish proverb 'Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.'"

The full fixture list for streaming on www.tg4.ie is:

Saturday 25th March: Masita Post Primary Senior Hurling Finals, Two matches live from Semple Stadium

Wednesday 29th March: EirGrid GAA Leinster U21 Football Championship Final

Wednesday 29th March: EirGrid GAA Munster U21 Football Championship Final

Saturday 1st April: Masita Post Primary Senior Football Finals, two matches live from Croke Park

Saturday 1st April: EirGrid GAA Connacht U21 Football Championship Final

Wednesday 5th April: EirGrid GAA Ulster U21 Football Championship Final