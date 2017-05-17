TG4 to broadcast Connacht's Champions Cup play-off clash with Northampton

There was good news for Connacht fans with the announcement that TG4 will televise the club's Champions Cup play-off game live this weekend.

The play-off is the last opportunity for the team to qualify for European rugby's premier competition, and Connacht will be hoping to see off Northampton on Saturday afternoon in the semi-final.

TG4 has confirmed that the station will broadcast @SaintsRugby v @connachtrugby in the @ChampionsCup play off on Saturday from 3.50pm pic.twitter.com/tpGuRGiWXl — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 17, 2017

A win will see Pat Lam's side advance to the final with Cardiff Blues and Stade Francais competing in the second semi.

Victory for Connacht would give departing coach Lam one more shot at glory before he leaves the province to take up the reigns at Bristol.

Northampton v Connacht kicks off at 4pm this Saturday with coverage beginning at 3.50pm.