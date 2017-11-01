TG4 Ladies Football Players’ Player of the year nominees announced

The nominees have been announced for the 2017 TG4 Players’ Player of the year awards in the senior, intermediate and junior grades.

The winners will be revealed at the 2017 TG4 All-Star award banquet, which will be held at the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, November 25.

There are two Dublin players in the running for the senior award, as TG4 All-Ireland winning captain Sinéad Aherne, who was also nominated last year, and 2017 final player of the match Noelle Healy have both been nominated.

They are joined in a three-player shortlist by Mayo’s Cora Staunton, who will line out for Carnacon in next Sunday’s Connacht senior club final replay against Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

After winning the player of the match award in the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final, Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy has been nominated for the TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award.

She is joined on the short-list by Tipperary colleague and Cahir clubmate Aishling Moloney, and Tyrone captain Neamh Woods.

In the junior grade, Carlow’s Edel Hayden, Emma Doherty from Derry and London’s Lisa Cafferkey have been nominated for the Players’ Player of the Year award.

The nominees in all three categories have all been selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Sinéad Aherne (Dublin)

Noelle Healy (Dublin)

Cora Staunton (Mayo)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary)

Neamh Woods (Tyrone)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Edel Hayden (Carlow)

Emma Doherty (Derry)

Lisa Cafferkey (London)