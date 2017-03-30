TG4 announce their coverage of a jam-packed Sunday of League action
TG4 have announced their coverage plan for Sunday's Allianz League action.
They will have live coverage of the Division One football clash between Monaghan and Dublin which throws in at 2pm.
This will be followed by the hurling quarter-final between Galway and Waterford which begins at 4pm.
The station will then have delayed coverage of the hurling quarter-final between Kilkenny and Wexford.
