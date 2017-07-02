Ten-man Sligo earn points to move them out of drop zone

Sligo Rovers captain John Russell had an eventful game at the Showgrounds against Shamrock Rovers this evening.

He scored the home side's only goal of the game four minutes after kick-off when he headed in Kieran Sadlier's cross.

It proved to be the winner for the Bit O'Red, despite Russell being dismissed five minutes after the break for a second bookable offence when he tangled with Shamrock Rovers' captain Simon Madden.

It is Sligo's first win in seven Premier Division matches and it sees them move three points above relegation.

It also means the Hoops failed to go above Bray Wanderers into third.