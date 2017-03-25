Teenage amateur UK boxer dies after collapsing in ring

An investigation is under way after a 17-year-old amateur boxer died shortly after collapsing in the ring.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, at 10.17pm last night.

The youth, who is from Ripley, near Derby, was given medical treatment at the bout but was pronounced dead on arrival at Kings Mill Hospital, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Formal identification has yet to take place and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The centre's website stated that an "amateur open boxing show" was being held at the venue between 7pm and 11pm that night, organised by the South Normanton School of Boxing.

Meanwhile, police have appealed for anyone with footage of the bout to contact the investigations team.

A force spokesman said: "At this stage there don't appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this death but if you were at the tournament and have any footage of the bout or information that might help, please contact Detective Sergeant Debbie Yoxall on 101, quoting incident number 1162 of March 24."