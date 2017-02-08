Tears shed as Cork City superfan Noelle Feeney laid to rest

A large crowd of family, friends and fellow supporters gathered in Cork today as Noelle Feeney was laid to rest in the Church of the Assumption in Ballyphehane.

The devoted Cork City fan was a figurehead of the Leeside club for decades since she first joined the Cork City Supporters Club in 1988, just four years after the club was founded.

She was the public face of Cork City FC for years, famous for carrying a bottle of holy water with her to give the players luck before big games, and was a director of the club for a time.

She had been ill since before Christmas and passed away at Marymount hospital on Monday morning.

Fittingly, on Monday night she lay in repose at Sullivans Funeral Home in Turners Cross, just yards from Cork City’s home.

Former Cork City player Neal Horgan paid tribute to her yesterday describing her as, “Our Edith Piaf in the Evergreen.

“Win or lose, she’d sing for her boys. Noelle Feeney. Simply the Best.”

'Our Edith Piaf in the Evergreen' - a player's tribute to Noelle Feeney