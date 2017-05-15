Tearful Kimi Raikkonen fan, six, meets his hero - after Ferrari driver crashes out of Spanish GP

A young fan who was brought to tears when Kimi Raikkonen crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix got to meet his hero following the race after the Finnish driver’s Ferrari team answered calls made on social media.

Six-year-old Thomas Danel, from Amiens, France, was spotted crying on television after Raikkonen’s race was ended by a first-lap collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, 19, was also forced to retire (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Seeing Thomas in distress, many Formula One fans came forward to show their support for him.

After seeing the response to Thomas’s sad moment on camera, the Ferrari team responded by inviting him into their hospitality suite to meet Raikkonen – a response which was warmly received across the world by fans and media involved in the sport.

The 2007 world champion, 37, gave Thomas a pair of his racing boots. Thomas also joined the Ferrari mechanics beneath the podium to watch Raikkonen’s team-mate Sebastian Vettel receive his trophy for finishing second behind race winner Lewis Hamilton.

“This has been the most fantastic day for us,” Thomas’s mother Coralie said. “We could not believe it when they came to get us and took us to Ferrari.

“This is great for fans like us. It really makes F1 and all of its people come alive.”

Although Thomas was seen looking sad as Raikkonen went out, it seems he’s a Ferrari fan through and through and it wasn’t all tears in the stands for him – here he is after Vettel passed Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on lap 25.

There’s the smiles.

As for smiles from the racers – those were largely for Mercedes’ Hamilton.

Hamilton pipped Ferrari’s Vettel to the top of the podium (Manu Fernandez/AP)

A heart-thumping meeting in Barcelona finished with the 32-year-old taking the 25 points, raising him to within six points of top-placed Vettel, 29, who has 104 points at the top of the Championship standings.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo finished third.
