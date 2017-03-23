Team Ireland celebrates four more Special Olympic medals in good company

Team Ireland have added four more medals to their treasure chest at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, bringing their current total to eight.

The Team Ireland skiers have won two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze much to their delight.

Cyril Walker from Co. Armagh, who claimed Silver in the Novice Slalom, was presented with his Silver medal by Special Olympics ambassador, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Laoise Kenny impressed with fourth place in the slalom while Niall Flynn had a fine outing in the Alpine Super Glide.

In the Intermediate Slalom, it was double Gold for the Irish team as Lorraine Whelan (36) from Co. Wicklow and Sean McCartan (16) from Co. Down clinched the top podium spots in their respective divisions and Co. Antrim teenager, Caolan (13) from Co. Antrim claimed Bronze.

Team Ireland Head Ski Coach, Jill Sloan said the skiers’ success was ‘absolutely unbelievable.’

“Some of the guys have never been at a World Games before, including Sean and Caolan,” she said. “Caolan, who’s only 13 years of age. the medals they have achieved are incredible. We can’t ask for any more. They have had an amazing time – it has been so much fun. I just can’t believe it – I cried buckets.”

Golden girl, Lorraine Whelan from Co. Wicklow said: “My first run went really well. I listened to everything my coach said. The trick is to let the skis run and then turn and then use your poles at the end.”

Commenting after Cyril Walker’s silver medal success, his sister Valerie said the whole family were proud of his achievements: “We have had a fantastic week and we have had great fun. Cyril has done us so proud. His timings are getting quicker every day - he has done magnificently.”