Teacher apologises for telling New England Patriots player to rein-in his dream

A former teacher of NFL star Julian Edelman has apologised 11 years after telling him to be “realistic” about his life goals.

The New England Patriots wide receiver posted a photo of the apology letter to his Twitter account on Tuesday with a caption that read: “Set your goals high.

The letter, dated June 14, said:

“Dear Jules,

“I’m not sure you’ll remember me: I was your teacher for your English 100 class at CSM in the spring of 2006.

“I’ve been wanting to write to you for, oh, what seems like a thousand years, to apologise for a flippant comment I made to you that semester.

“You may not even remember it, but I’ve felt bad about it for years. You had made some comment about “going to the league,” and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah, blah.

Julian Edelman, centre, accepts the award for best game at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible, not because you proved me wrong, but because I stupidly voiced an uneducated opinion that implied I had disdain for your passion for the game.

“I think it was early in the semester, before I knew you, but how I could ever have doubted your tenacity and grit is beyond me! Again, I doubt you’ve even thought about it twice, but even so, I am sorry for wedging my foot so firmly in my mouth that day.”

Edelman accepts the award for best game for Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS from rapper Snoop Dogg (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The letter quickly attracted over 16,000 retweets and 50,000 likes on social media, with many applauding the teacher’s bravery for coming clean after so many years.